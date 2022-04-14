Elrich lauds county workers, budget proposal in State of the County speech

County Executive Marc Elrich delivers his State of the County address on Thursday in Silver Spring. Photo By Steve Bohnel

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on Thursday touted the work of county employees and aspects of his latest budget proposal in his 2022 State of the County address in Silver Spring.

Elrich also announced at the Silver Spring Civic Building that two affordable housing projects are being developed: one east of Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Bethesda and the other in the Emory Grove area near Gaithersburg, near a recreation center.

Aseem Nigam, the county’s director of housing and community development, said in an interview that both projects are in the preliminary phases, with construction and completion not occurring for multiple years.

Nigam said the project in Bethesda will produce about a dozen condo units and many of those will be available to those earning 50% of the area median income.

The one in the Emory Grove area near Gaithersburg will produce well over 100 apartment units, and be a mixed-use community, likely incorporating the nearby recreation center and other aspects, he said.

Units will be built and leased at varying levels of affordability, he said.

The project in Bethesda is meant to help moderate-income earners buy a condo, while the Emory Grove project is meant to help preserve affordability in the area, especially for African Americans, who have deep roots in the community, Nigam added.

In his speech, Elrich said he believes the projects are an example of what should be done to fill housing gaps across the socioeconomic spectrum.

Broadly speaking, he thanked county employees gathered in the room for their work during the pandemic. Elrich and other elected officials are in the spotlight, he said, but essential workers such as bus drivers, social workers and numerous other employees who serve the public make the county special.

He pointed to accomplishments related to the county’s COVID-19 response — like high vaccination rates and lower death tolls relative to other counties — along with recent developments, like a 200-bed homeless shelter in North Bethesda that will be year-round and offer comprehensive services.

Elrich said there is more work to do, including to combat climate change — which he described as the biggest story over the last two years, if there had not been a coronavirus pandemic.

The county’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gasses in the county by 80% by 2027 and 100% by 2035.

“This will not be the easiest thing we’ve ever done, but it may be the most necessary thing we have to do,” Elrich said.

He also talked about the importance of investing in public education and increasing wages for county employees — including police officers — to attract and retain them for the long term.

The county’s investment in education, Elrich said — about $117 million above the maintenance of effort, a state minimum required for public schools each year — is vital, given the learning loss students experienced since the start of the pandemic due to virtual schooling and other factors.

“You can’t talk about a crisis in education and not put the money in there to address it,” Elrich said.

Elrich, 72, talked about how the county has changed since he moved there when he was around 10 years old. The county’s population was around 350,000 and about 3.5% were people of color.

Now, in 2022, only 43% of residents are white and 32% are foreign-born, he said.

“We are one of the most diverse counties in this country. As a kid who attended the March on Washington as a teenager, and then continued marching and protesting for civil rights, against war, for women’s equality and environmental justice – this is the county I always hoped it would be,” Elrich said.

