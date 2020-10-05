Elrich chides Trump for leaving Walter Reed with COVID-19 to wave to supporters
‘We take COVID-19 seriously … and expect the same from our guests,' county executive says in tweet
Part of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich's tweet chiding President Donald Trump
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich late Sunday night criticized President Donald Trump for briefly departing Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19, to ride around and wave at supporters gathered outside.
Trump, 74, announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was admitted to Walter Reed later that day. On Sunday evening, Trump briefly left the hospital in a motorcade to wave to supporters lining Rockville Pike.
Critics blasted Trump, saying he exposed people around him, including his driver and Secret Service agents, to COVID-19 for a frivolous reason.
In his statement posted to Twitter late Sunday night, Elrich wrote: “We take COVID-19 seriously” in Montgomery County and “expect the same from our guests.”
“Please think about those caring for you and stay in the hospital until you can return to the White House,” Elrich wrote.
Montgomery County has consistently been slower to reopen businesses and amenities as it fights the spread of COVID-19. The pace has often been met with backlash, but officials have said they believe Montgomery County has avoided many cases and deaths by its method.
Conversely, over the past several months, Trump has routinely downplayed the severity of the coronavirus, once saying, “It affects virtually nobody.” He was often seen in public without a face covering prior to his diagnosis. During last week’s presidential debate, he said he wears a mask when he thinks he needs to.
On Sunday, Trump’s doctors said he is doing well, and could be discharged as soon as Monday. They also said the president had begun a steroid treatment after his oxygen levels dropped twice.
Since Trump arrived at Walter Reed on Friday, a near-constant crowd of supporters — and some critics — has been stationed outside the hospital. Many have not been wearing masks, despite a local order mandating their use in public spaces when it is difficult to social distance.
The crowd, at times, has grown beyond 50 people, the local limit on the size of gatherings.
Montgomery County police have been on the scene since Trump arrived, including Sunday night as part of Rockville Pike was closed during the president’s ride.