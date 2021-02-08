Elrich amends indoor dining reopening order; customers would get 90 minutes, not 60

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is giving customers more time to eat when restaurants reopen for indoor service — 90 minutes instead of 60.
The time limit is part of an executive order that Elrich has sent for the County Council to consider on Tuesday. The order previously proposed a 60-minute limit, but Elrich expanded it.
The order would cap indoor dining capacity to 25%.
Elrich also changed the order’s effective date from Tuesday of this week at 5 p.m. to Feb. 14 at 7 a.m.
The council will host a public hearing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and vote on the bill afterward.
Council Member Will Jawando said during a previous council meeting on Feb. 2 that he would not support the bill.
