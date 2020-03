Critics blast Montgomery delegate’s proposed sales-tax expansion

Plus: Matthews abruptly leaves 'Hardball'; Coronavirus scare hurts Chang restaurants in Bethesda, Rockville and beyond

A multi-billion-dollar expansion of Maryland’s sales tax to most services drew hours of impassioned opposition Monday as a House committee tries to find enough revenue for an ambitious and expensive education reform plan.

Lawyers, architects, real estate agents and car wash owners appeared by the dozens before the House Ways and Means Committee to oppose a measure from Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery County) that would expand the state sales tax to most services. [Maryland Matters]

Matthews abruptly leaves ‘Hardball’