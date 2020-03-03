Critics blast Montgomery delegate’s proposed sales-tax expansion
Plus: Matthews abruptly leaves 'Hardball'; Coronavirus scare hurts Chang restaurants in Bethesda, Rockville and beyond
Critics blast Montgomery delegate’s proposed sales-tax expansion
A multi-billion-dollar expansion of Maryland’s sales tax to most services drew hours of impassioned opposition Monday as a House committee tries to find enough revenue for an ambitious and expensive education reform plan.
Lawyers, architects, real estate agents and car wash owners appeared by the dozens before the House Ways and Means Committee to oppose a measure from Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery County) that would expand the state sales tax to most services. [Maryland Matters]
Matthews abruptly leaves ‘Hardball’
Chris Matthews, the long-running host of “Hardball” on MSNBC, announced Monday that he is resigning from the program, an abrupt exit prompted by a series of recent gaffes and controversies.
Matthews, 74, of Chevy Chase, made the announcement at the start of his weeknight program. His resignation is effective immediately, MSNBC said. [Washington Post]
Coronavirus scare hurts Chang restaurants in Bethesda, Rockville and beyond
In early February, Bethesda restaurant Q by Peter Chang was all set up to put on two weeks of elaborate banquet dinners to mark the Lunar New Year, one of the Chinese community’s biggest holidays. But when news spread of the coronavirus, 90 percent of the guests canceled their bookings.
Like Chinese restaurants across the country, the Maryland and Virginia restaurants of Peter and Lisa Chang have been hit hard, particularly in Rockville. [Washingtonian]
Today’s weather
Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. The high will be about 64 and the low around 43.
In case you missed it…
Bethesda entrepreneur starting eco-friendly food business, nonprofit in former Honest Tea office
Gordon Biersch closes in Rockville Town Square
County officials, school district preparing for local coronavirus cases