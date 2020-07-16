County’s initial jobless claims increase 17% in a week
More than 127,600 people have filed initial claims in the county since early March
Montgomery County had a small spike in initial unemployment claims last week — a 17% increase from the week before, according to new data the Maryland Department of Labor posted Thursday morning.
There were 4,125 residents who filed initial claims last week, bringing the total number of residents who have filed initial claims since the beginning of March to 127,658.
The latest spike followed a slight increase of 0.4% from the week before, which followed weekly decreases of 28%, 10% and 23%. Before those weeks with decreases, there was a 10% increase in one week.
Montgomery County had the fourth highest number of initial unemployment claims in the state last week, behind Prince George’s County (8,264), Baltimore city (6,145) and Baltimore County (5,582).
Of the claims filed in Montgomery County last week, 2,169 were regular claims and 1,956 were filed through two federal programs — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
Statewide, 37,383 initial claims were filed last week — a decrease of 44% from the week before.
However, in that preceding week, there was a large increase in the number of out-of-state claims filed.
On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state discovered a “massive criminal enterprise” that involved attempts to get $501 million through more than 47,500 fraudulent out-of-state claims over the last few weeks. The scheme involved at least 12 other states.
The state did not make payments on the fraudulent claims.
