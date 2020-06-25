County’s initial jobless claims decrease 10% in a week
More than 116,000 people have filed initial claims in county since early March
Initial unemployment claims decreased to 4,863 claims last week — a 10% decrease in a week, according to state data released Thursday morning.
The decrease followed another decrease of 23% the prior week. That decrease was preceded by an increase of 10%, after four weeks of drops ranging from 3% to 46%.
Since the first week of March, 116,498 people have filed initial claims in the county.
Montgomery County had the fourth highest number of initial claims last week behind Prince George’s County (6,863), Baltimore County (5,304), and Baltimore City (5,089).
Of the initial claims filed last week in Montgomery County, 3,210 were regular claims and 1,653 were claims filed under two federal programs — Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Although claims decreased in Montgomery County, they increased across the state.
Statewide, there were 47,801 claims filed — a 14% increase from the week before.
On June 18, the Maryland Department of Labor announced that more than 93% of unemployment claims were processed.
The adjudication backlog also decreased by more than half two weeks ago, leaving 34,663 pending claims.
More than $2.7 billion has been paid through regular and federal relief unemployment programs from March 9 to June 13, according to the Department of Labor. Of the payments, $1.7 billion was made in regular benefits, $925 million in PUA benefits and $36.6 million in PEUC claims.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.