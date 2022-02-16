County will be required to clear snow from up to 40 miles of sidewalks

Getty Images

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that requires the county to clear snow from up to 40 miles of sidewalks in low-income communities near transit.

According to a council staff report, the bill builds on prior legislation from Council Members Hans Riemer and Nancy Navarro in 2014, which required the county executive to establish a sidewalk snow removal plan, and determine what areas the county is responsible for clearing.

The report stated that currently, “the County clears over 60 miles of sidewalks in urban districts where there is no adjacent private property or commercial property owner.”

County Council Vice President Evan Glass is lead sponsor of the new legislation. Riemer, Navarro and Council Members Sidney Katz and Tom Hucker are cosponsors.

Pending County Executive Marc Elrich’s signature, the bill the council passed Tuesday would add Equity Emphasis Areas to that — another 40 miles that the county’s Department of Transportation would need to clear.

Equity Emphasis Areas, as defined by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, are in neighborhoods where there are high levels of low-income residents and/or minority communities.

In Montgomery County, they include “Long Branch, White Oak, Fairland/Briggs Chaney, Wheaton, the Viers Mill Road corridor, much of Gaithersburg, and portions of Montgomery Village and Germantown,” according to the report.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Glass said the goal of the legislation is not only to clear snow from those areas, but also keep residents safe as there have been more crashes involving pedestrians and motorists during the past year and through mid-February.

Glass cited the fact that there were 480 non-fatal crashes in 2021, and 10 pedestrian or cyclist deaths countywide. The legislation is one piece for addressing that issue, he added.

Riemer said during Tuesday’s meeting that he further appreciates the importance of clear sidewalks, especially for those with trouble getting around. He said he fractured his hip years ago, and realizes how tough it can be to navigate sidewalks on crutches in the snow.

“When you have a mobility challenge, ice on a sidewalk is terrifying. It makes it impassable. … That, unfortunately, is a common experience for a lot of our older residents, and our residents with mobility challenges, be it temporary or permanent,” Riemer said. “And so it’s crucial for our community to clear sidewalks, and for our county government to do a better job of it, too.”

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com