County officials denounce racist outburst by intruders in online community forum

This screenshot shows a meeting that was hosted by Progressive Legacy. During the meeting, at least one person used a racial slur while County Council Member Will Jawando was speaking. YouTube Screenshot

Intruders interrupted an online forum on Tuesday in an outburst that included a racial slur uttered several times.

The incident happened while County Council candidates participated in a forum hosted by Progressive Legacy, a group that aims to support progressive causes and candidates.

While Council Member Will Jawando was speaking, one or more people suddenly appeared virtually and began making loud noises and calling out. It appeared that one person used the N-word slur multiple times.

Alan Bowser, a Progressive Legacy member who handled the technical aspects of the Zoom call, muted the intruders, and Jawando started talking again.

After it seemed as if the intrusion had stopped, the same voice that had been using the N-word before said said it a few more times and it appeared that another person said “Shut up, n—–“ as Jawando, who is Black, was talking.

When the outburst ended, Jawando continued speaking with the group.

Jawando could not immediately be reached for comment by phone on Thursday.

Bowser said in an interview on Thursday that in advance of the meeting, Progressive Legacy shared the link on social media, to increase public participation. He used the “waiting room” feature of Zoom before allowing people to join.

When people started disrupting the meeting, he quickly started muting them, he said. Then, more racial slurs were used in the chat, and he muted that.

Bowser said it appeared that someone random was able to use the user name of a friend of one of Progressive Legacy’s members, then post the racial slurs in the chat.

The group has had monthly meetings for the last several months and not had any similar problems, Bowser said.

It was unclear from the comments if they were aimed specifically at Jawando.

Bowser said Jawando might have been targeted because of his work on police reform and similar issues, and because he’s been subjected to similar abuse in the past.

Bowser has helped with the technical aspects of numerous Zoom calls, and said that “this was completely out of the mainstream” of anything he’s seen.

In a weekly news briefing with reporters on Thursday, County Executive Marc Elrich condemned the intruders and the slurs, noting the timing of it happening during Black History Month.

“I know this isn’t the first and it’s not going to be the last time,” Elrich said. “Will has had to deal with attacks of this nature before. … It’s a testament to his character and strength to continue to fight for what he believes is best for Montgomery County.

“The people making these attacks ought to put their names on it. If they’re so proud of what they’re doing and so proud of what they think, own it. Let us know who you are.”

The County Council issued a statement about the incident.

“All members of the Council stand in solidarity with Councilmember Will Jawando, who was subjected to disgusting, racist comments and hate-filled obscenities during a Progressive Legacy meeting from individuals online. Hate has no place in our inclusive community.

“We denounce all forms of hate speech, harassment and racism, and condemn these racist attacks. Montgomery County residents and public employees, including elected officials, should be free to go about their daily lives and conduct their work without the fear of racist speech and harassment.

“We appreciate Councilmember Jawando’s leadership and extend our ongoing support to him, his wife and children, as we continue working together to protect and serve more than one million Montgomery County residents.”

