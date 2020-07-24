County leaders hear concerns about police reform, COVID-19 at town hall meeting
Council holds virtual forum to hear from residents
Screenshot via live stream
At a town hall meeting on Thursday night, Montgomery County leaders answered residents’ questions about a range of topics, including police reform, education funding and resources available to help residents through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montgomery County Council invited the public to weigh in on any recent or upcoming local topics because “community conversations are one of the best ways to find solutions to problems,” Council President Sidney Katz wrote in a press release.
Council members were joined by Board of Education President Shebra Evans and Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.
During the 90-minute meeting, residents covered a range of issues. The meeting started with two speakers with opposite views about “defunding the police.”
Andrea Kronzek, who told county officials she was speaking on behalf of 125 local residents, said, “No group, including MCPD, deserves to be judged by the worst among them,” referring to the Montgomery County Police Department.
Stephanie Guttormson countered by saying there should be enough police officers employed to handle violent crime, but “not much more than that.”
A national movement to “defund the police” or take drastic action to reform police departments came following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest. Floyd was pinned to the ground.
The calls for removing some or all funding from police departments usually include reinvesting that money in other community services.
Some representatives of community groups asked Montgomery County Council members how to receive assistance or funding to help expand their reach.
Some teachers said they fear their students from low-income families will be homeless soon when the statewide moratorium on evictions ends.
Frank Howard said the ICC Safety Noise Coalition is concerned with people speeding on the roadway.
Carla Pettinelli, a physician, asked the county to implement stricter face-covering mandates that would require all residents to wear masks whenever they leave their home. The effort would further slow the spread of COVID-19, she said.
Gayles highlighted that Montgomery County was one of the first local jurisdictions to institute a face-covering mandate, which requires masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Danuta Krotoski and Karin Klingman, both employees at the National Institutes of Health, said they have noticed people are increasingly lax in adhering to the mandate or wear their masks incorrectly.
“It really is critical that county residents be required to wear face coverings properly at all times, and have readily available access to face coverings and … information about how to wear them correctly,” Krotoski said.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com