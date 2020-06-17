County departments told to cut 6% from next year’s budget
Elrich working on savings plan to make up for revenue losses
This story was updated at 9:35 p.m. on June 17, 2020 to include additional comments from council members.
With a shortfall of up to $600 million in tax revenue expected for the current and next fiscal years, Montgomery County departments are being directed to cut 6% of their approved budget for next year.
The cuts are part of a revised spending plan County Executive Marc Elrich is creating to address the revenue gap.
On May 21, the County Council approved a $5.8 billion operating budget and a $4.4 billion capital budget for the next fiscal year , which begins on July 1.
Before approving next year’s budget, the council cut around $70.3 million from Elrich’s proposed spending to create a “continuity of services” budget, which doesn’t include most new programs or initiatives. Council members have acknowledged that they will have to revisit the budget in the summer or fall.
Elrich’s proposed budget was recommended in early March before the COVID-19 health crisis began in the county.
Beginning in April, several council members repeatedly called for Elrich to provide a savings plan for the next fiscal year to the council.
At the time, Rich Madaleno, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said more information was needed on expenses and revenues. He said the administration also was seeking clarification on the requirements of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding.
The county received roughly $183.4 million in federal relief in late April. The money can only be used for expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 that are related to responding to the pandemic. It cannot be used to cover lost revenue.
In the initial draft of his budget, Elrich proposed a roughly 5-cent tax-rate increase — most of which would go to Montgomery County Public Schools through a 3.8-cent supplemental property tax. The council voted against the tax increase.
In a memo on Friday to the executive branch departments and office directors, Madaleno notified county employees that each department and office would have to cut 6% in its fiscal year 2021 budget.
The deadline for departments to submit proposed cuts to the budget department is June 26. The council is expected to approve a revised spending plan in late July.
Elrich could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
According to the memo, another revised spending plan reducing PAYGO and tax-supported current revenue would be developed for the FY 21-26 Capital Improvements Program, a long-range look at projects. PAYGO refers to the principle of not adding debt when there is an expenditure.
On March 18, Elrich ordered a procurement and hiring freeze for all transactions not related to the pandemic.
For the first time in the county’s history, officials are considering opening a line of credit of up to $300 million because of financial impacts of the health crisis. A line of credit is used as “insurance” to address any cash flow problems.
“We are now in a difficult situation of balancing the County’s normal operations while expanding services to address the public health crisis during a time of great economic disruption,” Madaleno wrote in the memo. “To accomplish this task, the County Government must aggressively seek Federal and State reimbursement for any and all eligible costs.”
Madeleno said several proposals for more federal aid did not seem like they would pass in the U.S. Senate — meaning the county can’t count on more federal funds coming soon.
The county is searching for a study consultant who would work with six county employees. Berke Attila, director of the Office of Human Resources, and Gino Renne, president of the Municipal and County Government Employees Organization, or MCGEO, would be the co-leaders of the group.
“These reductions will be a challenge, and, in some cases, it will be difficult to identify the needed savings while minimizing adverse impacts on service delivery,” Madaleno wrote. “This effort is complicated by our efforts to return services to pre-crisis levels.”
Council Member Hans Riemer told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that the county is going to experience a revenue decline and needs a savings plan as soon as possible.
“What was so frustrating about the budget process was the county executive [and] OMB director were arguing until the bitter end that they didn’t necessarily need to consider additional savings and that we could actually afford tens of millions of dollars for raises,” he said.
Riemer said the savings plan process should have been started in March.
“It’s now late June and every week since then has been a wasted week,” he said, adding that the savings plan should be sent to the council by early July.
It’s no surprise that the county needs a savings plan, Council President Sidney Katz said in an interview.
“Until you actually see what is being suggested, until we can actually work through [it] and they know the actual numbers and what it will affect, and how it will affect items, we need to wait,” he said. “We need to wait to see what they’re doing and then we will work with them to figure out what we will do.”
Council Member Andrew Friedson said Wednesday that the council knew more cuts would be needed to the budget.
“I think this is the step in the right direction. It’s needed,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about how we need the county executive to step up in this moment and to put forward how, from a fiscal standpoint, we’re going to meet potential revenue [losses] that we’re expecting, and I’m glad to see how he’s done that.”
A cost efficiency study is underway to identify 100 vacant positions in the executive branch that could be eliminated during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Throughout the budget process, Friedson repeatedly brought up the need to eliminate vacant positions across county departments.
“I think we’re going to need to make tough choices about vacancies that may have some value,” he said. “But if we’re going to find cuts that are needed based on the potential revenue losses that we’re expecting, we’re going to have to go beyond what’s convenient. … in order to make the tough decisions that are tough to make.”
Riemer said Elrich ran for office promising that he would rethink county government and do more with less, including reducing the head count of vacant positions.
“It has taken the coronavirus crisis to get him to actually start working on it,” he said. “We’ll see what they actually come up with.”
