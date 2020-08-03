County Council will vote on updates to executive order Tuesday
Massage studios, tattoo parlors, other businesses could reopen at noon on Wednesday
The Montgomery County Council is set to discuss and vote Tuesday on allowing massage centers, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other types of personal service businesses to reopen.
Those types of businesses were previously excluded from the second phase of the county’s reopening, which started June 19.
During the past month, multiple chambers of commerce around the county have been working with county officials on amending the reopening order to include the personal service businesses.
The County Council announced in a press release Monday afternoon that it would vote on the resolution Tuesday morning after a public hearing. The amendments also include:
- Requiring restaurants to stop selling alcohol after 10 p.m. for on-premise consumption
- Allowing religious institutions to hold worship services indoors and outdoors if a ratio of 1 person per 200 square feet is observed. Additionally, outdoor services would be capped at 150 people.
- Malls would be required to remove tables, chairs and benches to discourage crowds from congregating.
If enacted, the amended executive order would take effect at noon on Wednesday, according to the press release.
Council Member Andrew Friedson told Bethesda Beat on Monday that Tuesday’s vote is mainly a formality. He said although Dr. Travis Gayles has issued previous health orders, the council has voted on them as a pro forma exercise.
Friedson said the council can’t make changes to the health order, but can ask questions of county officials during the discussion.
“Because there’s so much at stake for public safety … it’s critical that these decisions get made transparently and proactively,” he said.
Friedson said a number of business owners in an economic recovery work group in the county have raised concerns that their businesses aren’t allowed to reopen under the existing order.
Saya Barkdoll, the owner of Ohana Wellness in Bethesda, said Monday that her business has been closed since the health crisis started in mid-March.
Barkdoll said her business includes massage services, acupuncture and other types of body work.
Waiting for the county to make a decision on whether to allow businesses such as hers to open has been a “roller coaster,” she said.
“I had started thinking about moving my business to D.C. I’ve also considered closing down my Bethesda location. So this is great news. I don’t want to leave Bethesda. I just hope that they make this call,” she said.
Barkdoll said she doesn’t understand why the county allowed hair and nail salons to operate under Phase 2, but not massage studios. She said her studio and others that are similar must follow health protocols, just as other businesses must, according to industry standards.
“In our industry, we have to take education classes on communicable disease every time we renew our license. So we are well-versed to have proper hygiene, and obviously take good care of our space,” she said.
Barkdoll said it’s important to distinguish between professionally run massage centers, such as hers, and so-called “massage parlors,” which connote the idea that sexual favors are given for a fee.
Barkdoll said she understands the concerns that some might be reluctant to try a business such as hers during the pandemic, but she expects there will be demand when she is allowed to reopen.
“We receive phone calls every day. When the order came out that we were not able to open, a lot of our clients reached out to [County Executive Marc] Elrich saying, ‘I need this. I consider bodywork essential during this stressful time,’” she said.
