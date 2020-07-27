County Council to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, ask MCPS to review curriculum
Rockville declares Juneteenth a city holiday
The Montgomery County Council is expected to approve a resolution on Tuesday that would recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day, replacing Columbus Day as a holiday.
Montgomery County and Rockville officials are focusing on holiday celebrations, as a spotlight is placed on race across the country.
The Montgomery County Council is expected to approve a resolution on Tuesday that would recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, replacing Columbus Day on the second Monday in October.
Communities across the country have been abandoning Columbus Day as a holiday because of Christopher Columbus’ oppression of native people.
The County Council also is expected to approve a resolution to call on state lawmakers to change the state song, “Maryland, My Maryland,” which celebrates the Confederacy.
On July 21, the council unanimously approved a resolution in support of changing the name of the Washington Redskins football team. At that point, the team’s ownership already had committed to the name change.
The team announced on Thursday that it would be known this season as the “Washington Football Team” until a new name is chosen.
The County Council’s resolution on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sponsored by the entire council, says Columbus has a “well-documented list of crimes committed against native people” and “the legacy of Christopher Columbus must be reassessed during this time of change in our country.”
Under the resolution, the council would also ask Montgomery County Public Schools to review its curriculum to assess how to include more about the culture and history of native people in America.
Council officials are also expected to call on state officials to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday.
Council Member Nancy Navarro, who spearheaded the resolution, said it was an important step forward and would address old symbols of bigotry.
The school system’s curriculum review would not be about erasing history, but, instead, elevating traditionally silenced voices, she said.
“This is really important for our county and our state,” she said. “It is also super important for the very large Caribbean and Latin American communities in our county because the history regarding Columbus Day really runs through many of those countries. It has left quite of a bit of, I would say, an unfortunate and terrible legacy.”
The council is taking two great steps for indigenous people with recognizing the legacy and discrimination that remains in the county, Council Member Will Jawando said.
Council Member Hans Riemer said he has wanted the council to tackle the issue of Columbus Day and was glad the county is poised to take action during a national period of recognition of racial issues.
“We need to be taking advantage of this kind of moment to put things through which would otherwise be a laborious. … process,” he said. “We’ve got to get them through now — strike while the iron’s hot.
On July 20, the Rockville City Council unanimously approved declaring Juneteenth Independence Day a paid city holiday.
Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the country. On June 19, 1865, the last enslaved African Americans were told that they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was written in 1863.
Juneteenth will be recognized with events and celebrations in the city to encourage residents to “learn and share stories, recognize and commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, elevate and celebrate African American history and contributions, and take action to actively promote equity,” according to the resolution.
Council Member Monique Ashton said the city should encourage the county to make Juneteenth a holiday, as well. Under state law, the Maryland governor proclaims June 19 “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” each year. The bill was passed and signed by Gov. Martin O’Malley in May 2014.
County spokesman Barry Hudson told Bethesda Beat that the county recognizes Juneteenth, but it is not a paid county holiday.
City staff members will receive holiday pay for Juneteenth. If they work on the holiday, they will be paid time and a half.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.