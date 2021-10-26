County Council moves up possible end of indoor mask mandate by one day

Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate could now end Thursday morning — instead of Friday morning — under a change the County Council agreed to.

County Council Member Sidney Katz requested the change Tuesday morning during a council meeting.

Earlier in the week, county officials said the indoor mask mandate, implemented in early August, could be lifted as early as Friday morning (midnight at the end of the night on Thursday).

For the mandate to be automatically lifted, the county needs to remain in the “moderate transmission” category of COVID-19 spread countywide for seven straight days, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Board of Health order that reinstated the indoor mask mandate stated that the county needed to see seven straight days of moderate transmission, which the CDC defines as 10 to 49.99 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, over a seven-day period.

Based on the CDC guidelines and Montgomery County’s population of about 1.1 million, the county would need to average less than 75 new cases per day for seven straight days.

The county dropped from “substantial” transmission to “moderate” transmission on Thursday. That means Wednesday would be the seventh straight day, if the trend continued.

However, Sean O’Donnell, the public health emergency manager for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, said this week that it takes extra time for CDC data to align with state and local data, and for health officials to confirm the trend.

But Katz said Tuesday that the indoor mask mandate should end on Thursday morning of this week, if current trends hold, not Friday morning.

Council Member Andrew Friedson had asked health officials similar questions earlier during Tuesday’s meeting, noting that he helped draft the amendment to the Board of Health regulation setting the seven-day clock of moderate transmission required to end the indoor mask mandate.

“A week is seven days. There’s only one Thursday in each week. … And I believe we have gotten there, Thursday, in our seven days, and if things continue the way they are, I’m one person that believes it should end at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday,” Katz said.

County Council President Tom Hucker asked his colleagues if there was any objection to that request. There wasn’t.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard confirmed in a text message on Tuesday that if the county stays in moderate transmission, the mask mandate now will end on Thursday morning.

“There was discrepancy on the interpretation,” Stoddard wrote. “Council clarified. It will be Thursday at 12:01 [a.m.] (assuming we maintain moderate).”

