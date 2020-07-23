County Council might spend $20M more on rental assistance
Officials approve funds to help medical, dental providers, nonprofits
Montgomery County residents could soon get more help paying rent.
In April, the County Council approved spending $2 million on rental assistance and eviction protection. It was for residents who live under informal housing agreements, such as renting a room, and who were not protected under Gov. Larry Hogan’s April 3 orders halting residential evictions during the public health emergency.
The moratorium is set to expire on Saturday.
Now, the county might spend $20 million more for rental assistance.
County Executive Marc Elrich sent a proposal to the council, which was reviewed at the council’s meeting Tuesday, for $20 million to help renters and prevent evictions and homelessness.
The funds would assist households with incomes of up to 60% of the area median income. An average of $4,000 per household is expected to be provided through the funds.
A recent survey by the county’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs found that 15% of renters were delinquent on at least part of their rent in June, compared to 5% of renters in March.
In addition, the county has a recovery team working on potentially forming an educational campaign, finding ways to encourage renters and landlords to work together to negotiate repayment plans. The team is also working to increase availability to legal aid and financial counseling.
In a memo to the council on Friday, Elrich said that the appropriation would be covered by federal funding.
“Rental delinquencies have risen dramatically since the start of the emergency, and renters face eviction for nonpayment of rent as the Maryland Courts reopen and begin hearing cases,” he said, adding that about 13,000 households are delinquent on rental payments because of the pandemic.
Council Member Evan Glass said renters are extremely anxious about the eviction moratorium being lifted later this week.
“We do have the ability to help people and particularly help them with financial assistance,” he said. “This emergency fund will provide that much needed relief to make sure that vulnerable residents are able to stay in their homes during this pandemic.”
Council Member Will Jawando said he plans to propose a resolution next week to call on Hogan to extend the eviction moratorium until Jan. 31.
The appropriation was a joint effort with the executive branch, the council and outside organizations, Council Member Andrew Friedson said.
“This was an area where we put aside our individual need to get credit to just get something done,” he said, calling it a robust response to a massive challenge.
“It’s nowhere near enough to what the need really is in our community and the challenge facing our residents who don’t know what they’re going to do about their next rent payment,” he said.
The state and federal government need to step up to help renters, too, Council Vice President Tom Hucker said.
“We’ve done a lot for tenants, but we’re facing a tsunami of evictions when the evictions moratorium ends,” he said.
The benefit of the fund is that it also helps landlords who need rent payments, too, Council Member Hans Riemer said.
“It’s really a two-fer because it’s ensuring that the buildings will be able to withstand this storm as much as the tenants. It’s a win-win,” he said. “We need to support both the tenants and the property owners. Everybody has to get through this somehow.”
Other funds that the council approved on Tuesday include:
• $3 million in grants to help medical and dental providers
• more than $371,700 for nonprofits serving residents with developmental disabilities
• $250,000 for the Maryland Tech Council’s Business Continuity Task Force to help small and mid-sized tech and life science businesses with recovery plans.
Of the $3 million for medical and dental providers, $2 million will be used to provide grants of up to $50,000 for approved applicants. Separate grants of up to $25,000 — for a total of $500,000 — will be provided to expand telehealth and efforts to reduce disproportionate health outcomes.
The remaining $500,000 will go to Montgomery County community clinics.
Eviction help
Residents who have been told they will be evicted and have questions about the accuracy of the information can contact the Office of Landlord Tenant Affairs through MC311.
