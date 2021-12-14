County Council approves settlement payments over COVID-19 hazard pay dispute

Toward the end of their meeting Tuesday, the County Council approved roughly $1.5 million in settlement payments on Tuesday to address grievances of 83 public safety employees concerning COVID-19 hazard payments. Montgomery County Government via YouTube

The County Council approved roughly $1.5 million in settlement payments on Tuesday to address grievances of 83 public safety employees concerning COVID-19 hazard payments.

The action marks the end of what has been a contentious debate between County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration and County Council members. They have argued over the reimbursement of coronavirus-related expenditures and hazard pay by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the circumstances that led to the need to settle with county public safety employees over disagreements about hazard pay.

Of the roughly $1.5 million in payments, about $626,000 will go to county police employees, $602,000 will go to county Fire & Rescue Service employees and $224,000 will go to county Sheriff’s Office employees. The money will come from the county’s fire and general reserves, according to council staff documents.

The county negotiated the settlement with the 83 public safety employees because those employees, who are managers in their public safety agencies, alleged they were left out of an earlier agreement with other employees concerning hazard, or differential, pay. That pay was awarded because of the extra risk some employees faced while working during the pandemic, particularly if they worked directly with the public.

County Attorney Marc Hansen previously told council members that his office and Elrich’s administration made a settlement offer partly because those public safety managers presented a strong case that they also should receive hazard pay.

The council’s action does not mark the end of the issue. Members also sent a memo to Elrich and Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno highlighting concerns about the overall process for requesting reimbursement from FEMA, along with multiple requests for information from Elrich’s administration.

The memo is similar to a draft obtained by Bethesda Beat, but there are some minor differences, including some softening of language critical of Elrich, and condensing some of the council’s requests.

Part of the memo highlights a letter that Elrich sent to FEMA in July 2020 requesting reimbursement for the money, just over $20 million, the county spent on hazard pay. Council members have said they were concerned that the letter did not undergo a full legal review by the County Attorney’s office and that it could have worked against the county in the settlement.

In a recent interview, Elrich denied that the letter impacted the settlement in any way, adding he needed to send it in an effort to save county taxpayers money. Hansen said during a recent council meeting that the letter could have been a factor in the legal dispute, but quickly added the plaintiffs likely would have had a case without it.

In its memo, the council requested the Elrich administration address the following, setting a deadline of Dec. 23:

We request that both the County Executive and the Chief Administrative Officer appear before the Montgomery County Council for review of these issues. Provide all emails, memoranda, and/or other documents related to or discussing the July 2, 2020, letter that the County Executive sent to FEMA. Provide a written description of the required review process for letters or memos sent by the County Executive or Chief Administrative Officer, including who reviews them and in which order before a signature is approved. If this review process differs from what was required under prior administrations, please note any changes and why they were made. Effective immediately, provide the Council with prompt notice whenever any litigation, grievance, or unfair labor practice is filed against the County that may have a potential significant fiscal or policy impact.

Council President Gabe Albornoz called on Elrich, Madaleno and others to respond to the requests in a timely fashion.

“I just want to acknowledge that while this will resolve this specific grievance, it by no means closes the door on our continued oversight of the broader policy and procedural issues identified as part of reviewing these grievances …,” Albornoz said. “It’s the council’s responsibility to ensure that all agreements obligating county funds are in the best interest of the county, our employees and our taxpayers, and we will continue to uphold this responsibility with the utmost sincerity.”

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com