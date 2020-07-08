County Council approves $14M for reopening grants, but split on details
Debate over which businesses could apply
The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved spending $14 million in grants to help businesses and nonprofits reopen.
File photo
Businesses and nonprofits in Montgomery County can soon receive more financial help in resuming their operations as the county continues to reopen.
Grants of up to $5,000 will go to businesses and nonprofits from a $14 million fund, thanks to a new appropriation the County Council unanimously approved Tuesday.
For about an hour, the council debated whether certain entities should be able to apply for the grants if they have applied for other grant programs.
The bill was originally written to let all businesses and nonprofits apply for the grants. But after recent discussions between the county’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee and county staff members, the language was changed to exclude certain businesses and nonprofits if they have already applied for specific grant programs.
Those programs include a $3.25 million fund for arts and humanities programs and creative professionals, a $10 million fund for child care programs to reopen and recover, and a $500,000 fund to provide small grants to restaurants and retail shops for reopening expenses.
The council unanimously approved the $3.25 million Arts COVID-19 Relief Fund on Tuesday, as well. It approved the $500,000 3R Initiative (Reopen, Relaunch, Reimagine) and the $10 million Early Care and Education Initiative Recovery Fund on June 16.
Some council members wanted to revert the language back to the original form, which wouldn’t exclude most applicants who received prior grants from the county from applying for the $14 million Reopen Montgomery Business Assistance Program.
A stipulation in the original draft was that the applicants would only be eligible if the prior grants were not used for reopening costs.
Council Member Craig Rice said that “excluding” arts and child care entities from applying seemed to be a “bad” message to the community.
“I’m trying to understand why we would single them out to be excluded when everyone else who received grant funding is able to get the reopening funding,” he said.
Council Members Andrew Friedson, Hans Riemer and Will Jawando said they thought the grant process would be slowed by requiring county employees to determine whether previously awarded grants received by a business or nonprofit were used for reopening costs. It would require an audit of certain applicants.
Friedson said the change was a solution for figuring out how to administer the programs as “efficiently and fairly as possible.” No businesses are being excluded, he said, but would instead not be allowed to simultaneously apply for the reopening grants and an industry-specific grant program.
“Some of that funding in those different programs could be used for reopening,” he said. “So there is an overlap there. This funding is maxed out at $5,000 [per qualified awardee]. The funding for those programs is significantly more.”
Michael Coveyou, the director of finance for the county, said the reopening grants would be funded from two sources. One is $4 million left from a previous Public Health Emergency Grant program to help businesses and nonprofits. Another is the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, which could be audited to make sure that the county spent the money on eligible expenses.
“We need to make sure that we’re meeting all the requirements for that,” he said.
Rice noted that all small businesses and nonprofits that received Public Health Emergency Grant funding were required to sign a contract that required them to keep explicit records of how they used grants, in case of an audit.
“I’m confused about why we’re making it seem like there’s some sort of tough slog when it comes to asking businesses for information — that you required them to be quite explicit in terms of promising that they would provide to anyone and subject to that money then being seized and pulled back,” he said.
Council Member Hans Riemer said he didn’t think that arts or child care entities were being treated unfairly if they can’t apply for both the industry-specific grants and the reopening grants. The council has already “gone the extra mile” for them, he said.
“I think we’ve gone way beyond what we’ve done for anybody else to provide dedicated funding for those important groups. There’s a lot of businesses that provide public value and public benefit, but only some businesses would be eligible for multiple streams of grants. I don’t know that that’s entirely right either,” he said. “I feel like it was fair what we did.”
Council Member Nancy Navarro said she didn’t think it was necessary to not allow arts and child care entities to apply to both the industry-specific and recovery grant programs. Eligibility should be based on need, she said.
“There might be some organizations, some businesses that are fine. And there may be some that are disproportionately impacted,” she said. “If they can get a little bit of extra help to get them to reopen, that’s great. That’s a win.”
Friedson said he “strongly” disagreed with the perspective and suggestion that the requirement was proposed to prevent “double dipping.” The proposed change was a technical suggestion from the county’s administrative staff members and was a reasonable request, he said.
“The issues of double-spending of taxpayer dollars and the auditing challenges and the administration challenges were the impetus for the request from the executive branch,” Friedson said.
Jawando said he was concerned that allowing businesses and nonprofits to apply for both the industry-specific grants and the reopening grants would limit which could get awards.
“If someone’s got money from another place, you’re taking money away from someone who hasn’t gotten anything potentially,” he said.
The council voted 6-3 to amend the legislation to allow all businesses and nonprofits to apply except for those that already received reopening funds from the county. Friedson, Riemer and Jawando voted against the amendment.
