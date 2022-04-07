Getty Images

Montgomery County Council members expressed support on Tuesday for dozens of capital projects, including updates for parks and public safety communications and renovations to schools and libraries.

Council members still need to approve the overall capital improvement program for fiscal years 2023 to 2028, which will include all of the projects and many others. County Executive Marc Elrich introduced that budget in January. The entire process takes place every two years.

In total, Montgomery College has budgeted $327.1 million in the current capital improvement program. It’s about a $65.2 million increase from the program for fiscal years 2021 to 2026, the last version of the program.

College officials have asked for an additional $5.8 million for the Catherine and Isiah Leggett Math and Science Building on the Silver Spring/Takoma Park campus. Construction of that project started in November 2019, and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023, according to council staff documents.

The newest estimated cost of the project is $28.3 million. Montgomery College President Jermaine Williams told council members Tuesday that the increase should be covered by a combination of state funds and shifting money in the college’s budget.

The college’s capital budget also includes $500,000 for a new education center in the eastern part of the county.

The county’s police department has requested $49.3 million for capital projects over the next three years. That’s an increase of $4.7 million from capital projects for fiscal years 2021 to 2026.

The biggest project is $39.9 million for a new police station for the department’s Sixth District, which covers Gaithersburg and the surrounding areas.

Council staff documents state that it’s important that the project stays on track, because the Sixth District has been leasing space in an office park for 20 years, and the lease ends in December 2025.

The County Council staff recommended approval, but added that the department should update council members on the project’s progress to ensure there are no further delays.

Two projects highlight the county’s Fire and Rescue Service proposed capital improvement plan, which totals about $126 million. It’s a $4.7 million increase from the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2026.

One is a new fire station in Clarksburg, where there was a groundbreaking in December. That 24,200-square-foot project will cost about $34.6 million, and is scheduled to be completed by around the middle of 2023.

The other is a new station in North Bethesda, at the southeast quadrant of Md. 355 and Randolph Road. The cost of that is roughly $38.2 million.

Council staff documents say council members should consider accelerating the construction schedule, so the station can start up in fiscal year 2023 due to the increase in calls for service in the North Bethesda region.

The proposed six-year capital improvement program for the Department of Health and Human Services is $62.6 million, an increase of $15.4 million from the capital improvement program for fiscal years 2021 to 2026.

Projects include a new emergency homeless shelter on Nebel Street in North Bethesda, which opened in March and can currently house 200 people. That shelter costs $17.1 million, including the purchase of the building, which used to be a 30,000-square-foot office building, according to council staff documents.

There also is $49.9 million budgeted for renovations at 22 child care facilities at various locations countywide and about $18.7 million for a restoration center in Rockville — part of a larger overall plan for three projects, including a bus depot and renovating a correctional facility. Council members and Rockville city officials have expressed concern about the location of the bus depot.

Five library projects were included in the capital improvement program for fiscal years 2023 to 2028, totaling $49.1 million, an increase of about $2.4 million from the program for fiscal years 2021 to 2026.

There is $15.4 million budgeted for a new library in Clarksburg, scheduled to be completed in fiscal year 2027.

In an interview, Anita Vassallo, director of Montgomery County Public Libraries, also highlighted the $29.8 million budgeted for renovations and improvements to branches countywide.

Vassallo, who has worked in MCPL since the 1970s, said that library renovations and improvements used to close certain branches for multiple years at a time. But in 2015 under then-County Executive Ike Legett, the county started “MCPL Refreshed,” a program that aims to more regularly monitor capital needs at the branches.

Vassallo said that before that program, renovations and improvements were done in a “piecemeal” fashion. Sometimes, projects — like renovations at Gaithersburg Library in recent years — might take multiple years, and she acknowledged the impact that can have on residents. The “Refreshed” program should make those instances less common, she said.

“To take [the Gaithersburg] library out of service, for that long for that community, it impacts people,” Vassallo said. “We have 21 libraries around the county. … When Gaithersburg was closed, there was a library in Quince Orchard, there was a library in Olney, there’s one in Rockville, there’s one in Germantown, so people have alternatives. But they still love their own library.”

Council members also indicated support for parks. The Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission Capital Improvements Program is proposed at $265 million, an increase of $25.4 million from fiscal years 2021 to 2026.

On Tuesday, council members highlighted the need to improve ballfields around the county — $13.8 million has been budgeted for that, according to council staff documents. Council President Gabe Albornoz and Council Members Hans Riemer and Sidney Katz highlighted one in particular — Johnson’s Local Park in Gaithersburg.

Riemer said the ballfield in that park used to be one used by the Negro Leagues in Montgomery County. It was a “community gathering spot” not just for baseball, but also religious services and other activities.

Albornoz said the Indianapolis Clowns, a traveling Negro Leagues team featuring Hank Aaron and Satchel Paige, played on that field.

“The history there is extraordinary,” Albornoz said.

Montgomery County Public Schools is budgeted $1.82 billion for capital projects, up from $1.62 billion for fiscal years 2021 to 2026.

The money covers dozens of renovations at various schools across the county, and also includes $6.8 million for planning and design of a new Piney Branch Elementary School in Takoma Park and Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring.

Council Member Evan Glass asked school administrators how they were looking at “innovative ways” of building new schools and renovating them, given that officials can’t “build their way” out of existing infrastructure deficits.

Seth Adams, MCPS’ director of facilities management, told council members there are opportunities for co-locating instruction space with Montgomery College and The Universities at Shady Grove.

“The difference moving forward is that every project that we are constructing, we’re looking at multiple ways to solve multiple problems. … What can we do [as] a school system that supports different aspects of the county?” Adams said. “What is [Montgomery] College doing that can support us from a program perspective?”

