The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday agreed on salaries for a new board that will review allegations of police misconduct. However, the council has yet to vote to formally create the board, as well as a related committee that also will look at policing.

Before taking action, the county is monitoring pending state legislation that will decide whether the county has a July 1 deadline to create and appoint members to both oversight entities.

On Tuesday, the council voted 8-1 to approve a $10,000 annual salary for each member of the Police Accountability Board.

The county legislation is to create a Police Accountability Board and an Administrative Charging Committee, two separate bodies that would oversee cases involving alleged police misconduct, but with different roles.

Under state law, the current deadline for the county to fill those boards is July 1. But during Tuesday’s meeting, multiple council members were texting state legislators from the council dais and reporting back to their colleagues that it was likely the deadline would be extended.

The five-member Administrative Charging Committee would review body camera footage from any alleged cases of police misconduct. It would review the overall investigation of a law enforcement agency officer in the county. It must make a determination within 30 days if an officer should face disciplinary action.

Law enforcement agencies must forward all complaints they receive to the Administrative Charging Committee. The committee can issue subpoenas of documents and witnesses, and request that county police investigate more or provide more information.

Under a county bill, members of the committee would receive $16,000, except for the chair, who would receive $22,000. It would be adjusted annually based on the consumer price index. The County Council has not yet voted on that bill.

The nine-member Police Accountability Board, which is proposed in the same bill, would meet quarterly with the chiefs of law enforcement agencies across the county.

The board would advise the county executive and County Council on policing issues and review complaints of police misconduct filed by the public, before sending those to the Administrative Charging Committee for possible further action.

Once a quarter, the board also would review the outcomes of “disciplinary matters” considered by the Administrative Charging Committee.

Although pay for the Administrative Charging Committee was set in the county bill, pay for the Police Accountability Board was not.

The council agreed on Tuesday on a $10,000 salary for Police Accountability Board members. The only no vote came from Council Member Andrew Friedson.

Friedson didn’t explain his vote during the meeting, but later wrote in a text message, in response to a question from Bethesda Beat, that he had a philosophical objection to the pay for the two entities.

He wrote that he supported the pay for the Administrative Charging Committee because it is “arguably quasi-judicial,” but not for the Police Accountability Board, which gives advice.

Friedson wrote that he preferred to take a “holistic” approach, regarding pay for all the volunteer boards and commissions across the county.

“We have dozens of county advisory boards, committees and commissions with thousands of volunteers who we don’t pay,” Friedson wrote. “So it is hard for me to justify paying some who volunteer to serve the county $10,000 a year while not compensating others who also dedicate significant time and talent on important issues.”

Friedson’s objection is a continuation of a debate from January 2020, when the County Council considered whether to pay people for serving on county volunteer boards and commissions.

County Council Member Craig Rice introduced a bill in January 2020 that would give volunteer members of any county board or commission a $1,200 stipend. The bill came after council members had approved a $2,000 stipend for eight members of the Racial Equity and Social Justice Advisory Committee in December 2019.

Rice’s bill expired in July 2021 without the council voting on it.

On Tuesday, County Council Member Will Jawando, after conferring with colleagues for weeks, introduced an amendment to set the salary for Police Accountability Board members at $10,000 each — except for the chair, who serves on both boards. The Police Accountability Board chair automatically is the Administrative Charging Committee chair, too, and would get $22,000 a year in that role.

County Council President Gabe Albornoz said he wanted to wait until state legislation is finalized in Annapolis before the council votes on the overall bill.

The council is on recess next week, so the earliest that could occur is April 19.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com