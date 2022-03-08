Council proposes $250,000 grants for biohealth facilities to locate in certain zones

Thomas Kaufman (at podium), the senior director of corporate real estate for United Therapeutics, speaks at a news briefing last month. A resolution inroduced Tuesday would create $250,000 grants for biohealth facilities like United Therapeutics to expand or build in certain areas of the county. File Photo

The Montgomery County Council has proposed grants of up to $250,000 for biohealth facilities that build or expand in certain economic zones across the county.

To be eligible, companies would have to build a facility at least 150,000 square feet or expand a facility by at least 50,000 square feet in an “opportunity zone” in the county. A maximum of $250,000 would be awarded for each project.

The County Council on Tuesday considered a resolution to create the grant program. A vote is scheduled for next week.

There are 14 “opportunity zone” census tracts countywide in areas such as downtown Silver Spring, White Oak and Germantown.

State and federal officials approved the zones. They represent historically economically underserved areas, according to the county’s Economic Development Corporation.

The proposed grant, or credit, works in tandem with a recent zoning change, spearheaded by County Council Member Andrew Friedson and unanimously approved by the council.

The change in zoning speeds up the regulatory process for biohealth facilities from 420 days to about 160 days.

Friedson and other council members have discussed other incentives to attract biohealth facilities.

Friedson and Council Member Nancy Navarro sponsored the resolution to create the $250,000 grants. The remaining council members were co-sponsors.

