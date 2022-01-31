Council OKs rules, fees for 5G cell antennas, but more work remains

A 5G small cell antenna. File Photo

Montgomery County Council members last week green-lighted another step forward in the long-debated deployment of 5G small cell antennas throughout the county— but more work remains between the county and major telecommunications companies.

The council on Tuesday approved rules for processing some applications for cell towers under the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings. Members also OK’d fees for certain applications: $2,600 for a conditional use application process, which involves 30-feet setbacks from property, and $690 for a “waiver” process for new poles 50 feet or higher.

County Council Member Hans Riemer, who has led efforts to get 5G small cell antennas deployed across the county, said in an interview that the council’s actions Tuesday are the “core” of implementing the overarching zoning text amendment the council passed last July.

Supporters of 5G small cell antennas say they will help expand the county’s wireless network and provide higher internet speeds in tougher-to-reach areas. Opponents are concerned about the deployment of them in residential neighborhoods, and about potentially harmful health effects.

When the council voted to approve that zoning amendment, it was a 7-2 vote, with Council Members Will Jawando and Sidney Katz opposed. On Jan. 25, Katz remained opposed to the rules of procedure and fees votes, but Jawando reversed his vote. County Council Member Tom Hucker — who as council president supported the ZTA — voted no on both measures on Tuesday.

Before the July vote, Jawando said he wanted to wait until the D.C. Circuit Court made a ruling on an FCC order, which stated local jurisdictions must implement zoning changes allowing small cell technology. At the time, Hucker had said attorneys for the county said the council needed to pass some zoning change, or they could be in legal trouble.

On Tuesday, Livhu Ndou, a legislative attorney for the council, said that decision from the D.C. Circuit Court came out in August. The court did not reverse the FCC order, meaning a measure like ZTA 19-07, the zoning text amendment the council passed, was still needed to comply with federal law, Ndou said.

In an interview, Jawando said he never opposed deploying 5G small cell antennas across the county. He voted no because he wanted to see if the D.C. Circuit Court’s decision affected how antennas could be placed throughout the county, whether it be changing the setbacks from properties or any factors.

Hucker said in an interview that he has a major concern about giving too much access to public-rights-of-way to telecommunications companies.

He said attorneys for the county warned him last year that the FCC could sue Montgomery County if they didn’t implement some change last July. He didn’t want to take the risk in voting against the zoning change.

Hucker added that when he voted against the measures on Jan. 25, it was because he felt the zoning change would give too much leeway to telecommunications companies that would place the antennas. That includes the fees, which he said were much too low.

“[Telecommunications companies] have to pay lots of fees, but this is permanent installation on a right-of-way,” Hucker said. “We should be fairly compensated for that, because they’re going to be making millions and millions of dollars in profits.”

Rick Meyer, executive director of the Montgomery County Coalition for the Control of Cell Towers — a group opposing the zoning amendment and other changes — agreed.

“The OZAH procedures approved [Tuesday] are blatantly stilted toward wireless companies and abandon residents to a ‘snowball’s chance’ in wireless conditional use hearings,” Meyer wrote. “Perhaps worse, the Council also set ridiculously low application fees that force residents to heavily subsidize wireless companies who pursue conditional use permits.”

But Riemer believes the fees are sound, adding they have to be legally defensible. He also noted that other jurisdictions allowing 5G technology are charging much less.

Lynn Hannan Robeson, director of the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings, wrote in an email that “the fees adopted [Jan. 25] are based on the estimated times needed to perform various tasks and the average hourly rates of the Montgomery County employees who would perform those tasks, as well as costs associated with hearing transcripts, postage and the like.”

What is next?

The council’s approval Tuesday of fees and rules did not change the policy of the underlying zoning change. Robeson wrote in an email that the new procedural rules provide clarity on the overall application process for telecommunication carriers.

For instance, “[T]he rules adopted yesterday require an applicant to provide the GPS coordinates of each pole in the application,” Robeson wrote. “This was not in the ZTA, but was necessary for the Department of Permitting Services to know where the towers will be located to be able to inspect them for violations of any approval.”

Riemer said that the county still needs to finalize master licensing agreements so that 5G small cell antennas can be placed on county-owned infrastructure. The council’s Planning, Housing and Economic Development committee is scheduled to meet Monday for an update on when those agreements must be finalized.

Riemer sent a letter to County Executive Marc Elrich and his administration asking when the master licensing agreements would be completed.

In an interview, Riemer accused Elrich of stalling on completing those agreements. Elrich denied that in an interview, and added that 5G technology is changing so much that the zoning changes might not have the effects that Riemer and others claim.

Hucker and Riemer are among the Democratic candidates challenging Elrich for county executive in the June primary.

The industry is now pursuing longer-range towers, Elrich said — not the type of antennas seen in many residential neighborhoods that the council’s zoning changes allow.

Debbie Spielberg, a special assistant to Elrich, said in an interview that the county already allows 5G antennas in many areas of the county, including in commercially zoned areas.

Spielberg added that the master licensing agreements Riemer references apply only to county-owned poles, which are mostly in newer neighborhoods, roughly 30 to 40 years old. There are thousands of them countywide, many of them streetlights, she said.

She said the agreements should be finalized and ready for review by the telecommunications industry by March.

“I wouldn’t call it an easy read,” Spielberg said of what the agreements look like, from a legal perspective. “But it’s just laying out the criteria and trying to ensure the public interest, because it’s public-owned property.”

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com