Council might put $7.5M toward pandemic response in Latino community
Hispanics disproportionately affected in county
Montgomery County Council Members Gabe Albornoz, left, and Nancy Navarro plan to propose spending $7.5 million on responding to COVID-19 cases in the county's Latino community.
Latino residents in Montgomery County have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, 73% of the positive coronavirus tests in the county were from Hispanic residents.
Now, two County Council members plan to boost the effort and attention on controlling the spread of the virus in the Latino community.
Council Members Gabe Albornoz and Nancy Navarro, the only Hispanic council members, are proposing that they county spend roughly $7.5 million on establishing “Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar (For Our Health and Wellbeing)” with the Latino Health Initiative and local nonprofits. The money would enhance testing, public education and resources for Hispanic residents.
The proposed spending will be introduced at the County Council’s meeting Tuesday.
Of the funds, more than $952,500 would come from the county’s fund reserves. The rest would be covered by federal grant money.
Navarro said in an interview on Friday that it’s “become apparent” that there is a need for a targeted intervention.
“Even though we’ve been working very closely with the administration since the very beginning of the pandemic and recommended specific ways to address the issues, a lot of things have been done but not in a focused and targeted way,” she said. “You cannot have a segment of our population disproportionately affected, because then it affected everything.”
Challenges for the Latino community have included language barriers, testing sites that aren’t in accessible locations and contact tracing, Navarro said.
The proposed initiative would have nonprofits work with the county on testing and contact tracing efforts to provide more focus on reaching and responding to residents in Spanish. It will also ensure that timely information about the pandemic goes to residents.
Under the proposal, a designated Spanish-language information and testing line and educational forums would connect more with communities.
Testing sites would be expanded in Latino communities. Spanish-speaking employees would staffed those sites, as well as the effort to increase contract tracing.
The Latino Health Initiative, which would coordinate the strategy, would also increase case management and guidance and gather data on the response.
“I think that there are different social determinants [in the Latino community],” Navarro said. “Our job is to mitigate those and I feel like that hasn’t been done to the degree necessary, which is why having a targeted initiative is [needed]. This has been an ongoing issue.”
In one Hispanic neighborhood, none of the testing site employees spoke Spanish, she said.
“These are just examples time and time again of particular barriers where this community feels like we don’t know what to do,” Navarro said. “I just think that the needs of this community have not been front and center for the administration. It just has to be said.”
The County Council has been critical lately of the testing strategy of County Executive Marc Elrich and the Health and Human Services Department. The council directed Elrich to provide a clear testing plan. The council then decided, regardless, to work on its own strategy, which would include increasing test sites to more than 30 locations.
The new initiative will provide residents with information on how to access food, supplies, medical homes, and support programs.
Without a targeted response, the county will have a tougher time trying to get the pandemic under control, Navarro said.
Albornoz said Friday in an interview that he and Navarro support a “total and complete holistic approach” to reach Hispanic and immigrant residents who hesitate to access programs because of their immigration status, not having insurance or a lack of transportation.
Albornoz said there has been a disproportionate number of cases among Latino residents because many work in the service industry and have had to continue working.
The proposed strategy is a grassroots effort by council members and community organizations.
Last week, more than 80% of the county’s 311 helpline calls regarding COVID-19 were from Spanish speakers, Albornoz said.
Because there are not enough bilingual operators, many Spanish-speaking residents wait on hold for long periods or do not get through to someone who can help, he said.
Some of the funds from the effort could help increase the number of bilingual employees for the helpline.
“We’ve heard of numerous concerns about the bilingual capacity and cultural competency of the operators and numerous concerns about the system being overwhelmed and leaving numerous messages without returned phone calls,” Albornoz said.
Each racial demographic in the county needs to have its own set of “unique strategies for outreach,” he said. “It’s in the best interest that we contain this and we contain it collaboratively.”
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusma@bethesdamagazine.com.