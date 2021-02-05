Council might create panel to forecast county revenues

Logo from Montgomery County

To improve financial forecasts, the Montgomery County Council might create a panel of county employees to review and predict revenues every quarter.

The council on Tuesday introduced a bill to create the Revenue Estimating Group. It would include employees from the departments and offices of finance, management and budget, legislative oversight and the chief administrative officer, as well as council central staff.

A quarterly report on revenue projections would go to the county executive and council, to help improve budget decisions.

Council Member Andrew Friedson, who spearheaded the legislation, said the group would be similar to the Consensus Revenue Monitoring and Forecasting Group that provides revenue projections for the state.

“This is part of our moving towards a more sophisticated, more consensus-based and collaborative model reflecting the $6 billion budget we’re now responsible for,” he said, calling it an opportunity to improve processes.

It would be a modest but important change to provide more consensus, collaboration and a better budget forecasting process, Friedson said.

The proposal will come back before the County Council for final approval. No other council members commented on or objected the bill.

