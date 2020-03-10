Council frustrated as police pursue school resource officer grant
Timing, transparency questioned
The Montgomery County Council meets on Tuesday morning in Rockville.
Briana Adhikusuma
As a heated debate about a proposal to expand the Montgomery County school resource officer program began to fade, County Council members learned that the police department was working behind the scenes, pursuing a grant to expand the program.
In October, the Montgomery County Council introduced legislation that would require community policing practices within the local police department. The bill also would expand the MCPS school resource officer program to county middle schools.
Resource officers — employed by the police department — are deployed at each of the district’s 25 high schools and some middle schools.
The resource officer portion of the bill was scrapped in February after impassioned testimony from community members who said having more police officers in schools could lead to disproportionate discipline against minority and special education students.
Around the same time, the Montgomery County Police Department, under the guidance of County Executive Marc Elrich, applied for and received a $1.4 million state grant to pay for overtime for school resource officers to provide services to “all MCPS middle schools.”
Exasperated council members pushed back on the proposal last week, questioning why it was being brought forth and its timing.
“We have had a very public discussion for a while now about middle school SROs … so then to have the executive seek funding for the expansion of the program and recommend that to us is disorienting,” Council Member Hans Riemer said.
The County Council has to approve the grant funding for the county to accept it, usually a routine activity at the dais.
The council did not vote on the funding appropriation last week, but the topic is expected to return for consideration in the coming weeks.
Dale Tibbitts, a special assistant to Elrich, said Elrich wants to “investigate other uses” of the money, and has submitted a written request to state officials seeking more leniency.
That change was not known to council members until the morning of the meeting.
Andrew Friedson, a council member representing the Bethesda area, said the change in philosophy without notifying the public hinders the normal deliberative process. Most notably, he said, the public did not have adequate information to provide meaningful feedback.
“It’s not transparent, it’s not accountable and it’s not the way the process is supposed to work,” Friedson said. “It’s not fair to the public. It’s not fair to us. And it’s not the way Montgomery County should expect its public policy to be handled.”
Also in question is whether the county is legally obligated to expand the resource officer program under a state law passed in 2018, following a deadly shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead.
The law mandates sweeping changes to school safety, including updated active shooter drill guidelines and increased security.
The law says school resource officers must be in every high school and law enforcement must “have a presence” in all other schools.
Council members asked for clear guidance from the state about what is adequate law enforcement presence at the middle and elementary school level.
“The timeliness aside … the larger substantive issue of should we be expanding this program and how we should be using our money … that is a very real and active debate, and one that we need to have regardless of this specific issue,” Council member Will Jawando said.
When asked during a press conference last week, MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith did not take a position about whether the school district needs more resource officers.
Instead, Smith said MCPS would examine how to best use any money provided by the county government and where additional staffing could be used.
“School resource officers are one part of the puzzle of school safety,” Smith said. “They play a very important role and serve a very good purpose within our schools and certainly any resources we are provided, we will have a process about how to best use them and deploy them.”
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com