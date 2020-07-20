Council, Elrich want change to property-tax process, but support different methods
Possible ballot measures would dictate number of council votes, increase cap
Montgomery County might ask voters to determine how property taxes can increase in the future.
The County Council and County Executive Marc Elrich have put forward separate plans for changing how the property tax is calculated. If the council approves either plan, the change would be placed on the 2020 general election ballot.
The county’s charter to determine property tax is based on a levy. Each year, the county decides on a total revenue and how much more it will be than the total tax revenue in the previous fiscal year. The county’s charter limit is the maximum levy on real property tax revenue.
The limit restricts the growth of real property taxes on existing property owners. The tax revenue only increases by the rate of growth in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based on the period between December and November.
The county’s current weighted average property tax rate is about 98 cents per $100 of assessed value. The weighted average of the real property tax rate includes real property taxes and other property taxes, such as taxes for fire, transit, and parks and planning services.
Under a resolution supported by six council members, the County Council would not increase the average weighted tax rate unless the entire council voted to increase it. Currently, it takes a majority vote.
Under Elrich’s proposal, an annual increase in the taxable value of owner-occupied residential properties would be limited to 3%. Current law allows an increase of up to 10%.
His recommendation would only allow the council to increase property taxes if at least six of the nine members vote in favor of it.
In Elrich’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget for the county, he wrote that he planned to send the charter amendment to the council.
“This will give our taxpayers real protection from unexpected increases in property values,” he wrote. “It will also provide the county government with a higher degree of predictable tax revenues like every other jurisdiction in our region. Without such a change in the Charter, our community could be facing a situation in FY21 where a recession and deflation cripple our ability to provide emergency services and a quality public education system.”
Elrich wrote that he would not “stand by” and let the community be “harmed by the ghosts of voters from four decades ago.”
Council President Sidney Katz and Council Members Andrew Friedson, Nancy Navarro, Gabe Albornoz, Craig Rice and Hans Riemer are lead sponsors and cosponsors of the council’s proposal.
At the council’s meeting on Tuesday, Friedson said the council’s proposal would replace a “complex and confusing calculation each year based on arbitrary exceptions.”
“It establishes a tax policy that reflects how tax rates are actually understood in reality based on the existing rate from the previous year,” he said. “It would align county revenues with economic growth so we could actually sufficiently grow the tax base without growing tax rates. Make no mistake, the charter limit isn’t designed to limit tax increases. It is specifically designed to discourage growth.”
Navarro agreed that the new policy would be clearer and straightforward.
“This [is] a notion of making sure that we put forth a tax-policy approach that actually forces us to make sure that we’re working hard on economic development, providing opportunities for everyone, access to jobs, creating jobs — especially in those areas of the county where we have long sought to do so,” she said.
County officials diligently make sure that tax money is spent wisely and efficiently, Albornoz said.
“I think this particular charter amendment represents a very positive paradigm shift because it not only uncomplicated our tax structure, but provides an incentive for us to better ourselves,” he said.
Council members have not commented on Elrich’s proposed change in the property-tax process.
Another proposal might be in the county’s future, too.
Robin Ficker has successfully collected enough signatures to have a referendum on this year’s ballot on tax increases. His proposal is to prohibit the county from raising property taxes above the rate of inflation.
Ficker said Friday in an interview that he believes that neither the council’s nor Elrich’s proposals for change to the tax structure would be good for county residents.
“They’re trying to increase taxes,” he said. “A pandemic is not the time to increase taxes.”
He said that although the council didn’t raise property taxes this year, it could next year under the proposed charter changes — but his proposal would limit an increase to the rate of inflation.
Asked which of the two county proposals would be better, he said both are equally bad.
In Elrich’s proposed budget for FY21, which began on July 1, he recommended a nearly 5-cent tax increase — most of which would go to Montgomery County Public Schools through a 3.18-cent supplemental property tax rate.
The new rate was proposed to be $1.03 per $100 of assessed value.
Elrich also proposed a different interpretation of the county charter, which would have increased the tax rate by 0.24 cents, or close to a quarter of a cent. The change would have increased FY21 tax revenues by $5.17 million.
The County Council rejected Elrich’s proposed increase and instead voted to approve a property tax rate that is roughly the same for next year. The new rate is 97.85 cents — a decrease of a hundredth of a penny.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at briana.adhikusuma@bethesdamagazine.com.