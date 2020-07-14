Council committee rebuffs Jawando’s call to eliminate school resource officers
A Montgomery County Council committee rebuffed a call from another council member to end Montgomery County’s program that puts police officers in schools.
Council Member Will Jawando wants to eliminate the school resource officer program. He asked three other council members to support his idea when the three met as a Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.
But the Public Safety Committee members — Council President Sidney Katz and members Tom Hucker and Gabe Albornoz — said they don’t support getting rid of the program. They would like to see more analysis of it before making any lasting decision about its future.
That includes seeing what the Board of Education has to say about the school resource officer positions, also known as SROs.
Council Member Craig Rice also attended the committee meeting and voiced his opposition against eliminating the program.
There are currently 23 SROs in 23 of the 26 public high schools in the county.
In a memo on Tuesday, Jawando wrote that half of all students arrested over the last four years are Black. But Black students make up a fifth of the student population, he said.
“Over time, our county government has chosen to prioritize funding of police in schools, instead of those best equipped to assist our students with counseling and mental health assistance,” he wrote.
Jawando suggested reassigning the officers to other public safety needs, arguing that now is the time to do it, while school buildings are shut down.
But Albornoz and Rice insisted that students have benefited from the presence of officers in schools. They said they have heard from students who appreciate the officers and have reported that officers have helped them in various ways.
