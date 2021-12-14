Council approves financial assistance for businesses along Purple Line, guaranteed income pilot

Construction employees continue work on the Purple Line light rail project along Bonifant Street in downtown Silver Spring earlier this month. Elected officials in Annapolis overrode a bill vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this year, which would allocate $2 million in grants to businesses impacted by Purple Line construction in Montgomery and Prince George's counties. County Council approved $231,000 for a business grant program at their meeting Dec. 14. File Photo

The Montgomery County Council approved spending $231,000 Monday to help county businesses impacted by Purple Line construction and the coronavirus pandemic.

County Council Member Evan Glass, who has pushed for passage of the appropriation, introduced an amendment Tuesday that entrusts the county’s Latino Economic Development Corp. with administering grants to businesses. Council members unanimously approved the amendment.

The money, coming from state funds, is meant to help businesses along the construction route of the 16-mile, 21-station light-rail system, which will include stops from Bethesda to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. Local elected officials have stated the funds are needed to help businesses impacted by the construction as well as economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants will be awarded in amounts of up to $5,000 to businesses that can prove they have had their operations impacted by Purple Line construction.

State lawmakers also recently voted to override a veto on legislation by Gov. Larry Hogan that, among other things, allocates an additional $2 million to help impacted businesses in both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, with the funding split between fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

Council approves guaranteed income pilot program

Council members also approved a program that aims to give low-income residents $800 monthly payments, beginning in early 2022.

The payments will go to 300 households, which will receive them for two years. Montgomery County will work with the Meyer Foundation and philanthropic organizations to provide the funds.

The initial rollout of the pilot will consist of $1,993,832 from the county government’s general fund reserves, and $1 million from the Meyer Foundation, council staff documents show. The total cost of the pilot for 24 months is $5.76 million. Officials will work with philanthropic organizations to cover the difference.

Elected officials and the foundation said they hope they can expand the program in the coming years, given overall demand and the success of similar programs nationwide.

Residents who may be eligible for the program include those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, but final details are still being worked out, according to officials.

“I think it’s going to be a great, innovative program, the first in Maryland to help families towards an equitable recovery, and change the way we deliver services for the long term,” said Council Member Will Jawando, who helped spearhead the pilot.

