Bill would require review of climate implications for all future county legislation

Getty Images

Two Montgomery County Council members plan to introduce a bill on Tuesday requiring all future county legislation be evaluated for its effect on the climate.

As the county aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in five years — a milestone County Council member Tom Hucker said is “indisputable we’re behind in reaching” — the county plans to double down on its assessment of possible future laws.

The new bill would task the county’s Office of Legislative Oversight with conducting the climate impact review for any future bills, zoning text amendments, master plans or master plan amendments.

Hucker and council President Gabe Albornoz, who are sponsoring the new review measure, discussed it during a weekly call with reporters on Monday.

The OLO review would have to be completed within 21 days of a bill’s introduction and must be available to the public at least 10 days before a public hearing.

The bill would also require an annual report about new legislation’s overall climate impact.

“We have to really take swift action, but we can’t do that without good policy,” Hucker said.

The climate bill would be similar to a racial equity bill the council passed in 2019 that mandates “equity impact statements” for all new bills and budget measures.

That bill also required all county employees to undergo racial equity training, and established an advisory committee with seven county representatives and eight public members.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced in June the county’s “climate action plan” that aims to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions completely by 2035.

When announcing the county’s climate action plan, Elrich admitted that its goals are ambitious. It has many key areas, including:

• Provide affordable carbon-free electricity throughout the county

• Decrease the carbon footprint in buildings by supporting carbon-neutral building design

• Transition to 100% emissions-free public transportation through electric vehicles and encouraging less use of personal vehicles

• Sequester carbon by protecting and increasing forests and green spaces and by conserving land

• Protect vulnerable communities through infrastructure improvements and prioritize those most affected by climate change

• Educate county government officials on how to address climate change

• Keep a focus on the plan and its goals through community partnerships and by empowering young people to educate the public.

MCPS has begun considering significant policy changes to align with the county’s goals.

During a school board meeting last month, school district officials said doing so would require an “extremely aggressive” approach that would “impact everything we do in this school system.”

