 Bill calls for $500 fine for intentionally releasing a balloon into the air
  • .2020
  • .Bill calls for $500 fine for intentionally releasing a balloon into the air

Bill calls for $500 fine for intentionally releasing a balloon into the air

State legislature has approved a similar measure

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Hucker resized

Montgomery County Council Member Tom Hucker introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban intentionally releasing helium-filled balloons

Photo by Dan Schere

It would be illegal in Montgomery County to intentionally release a helium-filled balloon into the air, under a bill proposed Tuesday.

The bill calls for a fine for someone caught releasing a latex, plastic, rubber or Mylar balloon on purpose. Releasing balloons unintentionally or for scientific purposes would not be prohibited.

Council Member Tom Hucker’s bill is similar to other laws around the country, including ones in Queen Anne’s and Frederick counties, that ban the release of helium-filled balloons into the air.

This month, the state legislature passed a similar measure giving the Maryland Department of the Environment the authority to fine people $250 if they intentionally release a balloon into the air. It was sent to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature.

The goal of the Montgomery County measure is to prevent trash buildup and protect wildlife, Hucker said during a press conference Tuesday with environmental advocates.

“The main problem is that they [balloons] really endanger our precious wildlife. They can drift hundreds of miles in Maryland, we’ve found,” he said.

Hucker said the fine would be $500 for those caught releasing balloons.

“We hope we won’t collect any fines. We hope there won’t be any balloon releases,” he said.

Enforcement, Hucker said, would be based on complaints from witnesses.

“This will likely be enforced by county staff, whether it’s our law enforcement or our Department of the Environment,” he said.

Asked why Montgomery County would have its own balloon ban when a statewide ban might be enacted, Hucker said a local law is needed to enforce violations of state law. He pointed to the example of Maryland raising the legal age for buying electronic cigarettes (or vapes) from 18 to 21 last year, something Hucker has also proposed at the county level.

“Without that [county law], we can’t use our inspectors that go into alcohol establishments to enforce the e-cigarette law if they’re selling to people under 21 unless it’s a violation of county law as well,” he said. “So, you know, people who see an advertisement about a balloon release probably aren’t gonna call the Maryland Department of the Environment. They’re probably not gonna call the Maryland State Police. They’re more likely to call our police non-emergency line and bring it to our attention. So we have to have a fine that’s a civil violation in county law, as well.”

Hucker said if the state balloon ban passes, a person could not receive a double fine for violating both state and county law.

The council will hold a public hearing on Hucker’s bill March 3.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Symbol

Gaithersburg pedestrian dies four days after he was hit by car

Six pedestrians have been fatally struck by vehicles in Montgomery County this year
Gaithersburg fire resized

Six people displaced from two townhomes during Gaithersburg fire

Fire started when food was left on the stove, Fire & Rescue official says
Roof for carousel

Work on carousel building nearing the end in Glen Echo

Reopening expected in spring

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Accounting Intern |

B.F. Saul Company

Media Director |

hz

Shipping and Receiving Associate |

Armani Exchange

Processor |

Michaels Title & Escrow

Foundation Coordinator |

Montgomery College

Intern, Public Affairs |

National Restaurant Association

Managing Editor |

Bethesda Magazine

Social Media Internship |

The Brand Guild

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested