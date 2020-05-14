Bethesda Beat creates candidate guide for June 2 primary
School board, Congress, circuit judge races included
Bethesda Beat has created a guide to candidates in the local and federal races in the June 2 primary.
There are three seats up for election on the Montgomery County Board of Education this year – one at large, one for District 2 and one for District 4.
In school board races, the top two candidates in the primary advance to the Nov. 3 general election. There are only two candidates in District 2, so there is no primary and both move ahead to the general election.
The other county race is for circuit court judges. Four sitting judges are facing two challengers.
The top four judge candidates on the Republican side and on the Democratic side will move ahead to the general election.
The three congressional districts that include Montgomery County — 3, 6 and 8 — are on the ballot. The Republican and Democratic nominations in each district are contested.
Voters will pick one Republican and one Democrat in each congressional district to get their parties’ nominations for the general election.
Maryland’s primary was scheduled for April 28, but was postponed to June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic.