Applications for short-term rental assistance in Montgomery County open Tuesday
Funds will help low-income residents affected by pandemic
Renters in Montgomery County soon can apply for more help paying their rent.
The county expects to spend nearly $2 million in federal funds for low-income residents who have lost household income during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is through a Community Development Block Grant, which is part of the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Approved residents can receive up to $600 per month for up to three months, paid directly to their landlords, through the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.
Residents must:
● Provide evidence that due to COVID-19, they lost income or had certain new expenses
● Provide evidence that they are U.S. citizens, permanent residents or other qualified aliens
● Be at least one month behind on their rent
● Have been a resident of the county for six of the last 12 months
Residents must also provide evidence that their household income is at or below certain limits. For an individual, the income limit is $55,750. For a household of eight, the limit is $105,100.
The applications for the funds will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. Any applications that do not include necessary documentation will not be processed or considered.
Paper applications will be available to pick up on Monday. They must be submitted at designated drop boxes outside Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County locations:
● 10400 Detrick Ave., Kensington
● 231 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg
● 101 Lakeforest Blvd., No. 200, Gaithersburg
● 880 Bonifant St., Silver Spring
Questions about the rental assistance can be directed to HOC by sending an email to CDBG_RAP@hocmc.org or help@hocmc.org or calling 240-627-9400.
Residents who face an immediate loss of housing are encouraged to call 311 (240-777-0311) to speak with representatives of the Montgomery County Housing Stabilization Services.
