After racial equity analysis, council faces tentative March 20 deadline on Thrive 2050

After receiving a racial equity and social justice analysis on a proposed general master plan, the County Council has until March 20 to either approve Thrive Montgomery 2050, deny it, amend it, or grant a 60-day extension.

The council reviewed and discussed an Office of Legislative Oversight report on Thrive Montgomery 2050, the county’s proposed general master plan. The report stated that the county needed to take more steps to address racial equity and social justice in the plan, including engaging more stakeholders.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 is the county’s proposed general master plan update. The last update to a county general master plan was in 1993, revising the county’s Wedges and Corridors plan, which focused on Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. That plan dates to the 1960s.

Thrive, the latest proposed update, focuses on how Montgomery County should grow through 2050.

On Tuesday, Pam Dunn, a senior legislative analyst for the council, told council members that they needed to act on Thrive by March 20, but could decide to extend that deadline in 60-day increments.

Dunn wrote in an email that county law dictates that the council must act within 180 days after when the county executive submits a fiscal impact statement on a master plan to the County Council. Since the council received that on Sept. 21, 2021, that makes the deadline March 20.

According to county law, however, the county can extend this deadline in 60-day intervals, as long as at least two-thirds of the council members present at a meeting choose to do so.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Casey Anderson, the county’s Planning Board chair, said there is an Oct. 31 final deadline for passing the plan, since this is an election year. County law states that during an election year, the County Council must not vote on any plan after Oct. 31, until the new council is seated, which usually happens in early December.

County Council President Gabe Albornoz said during Tuesday’s meeting that his goal is to have the current council vote on Thrive before the Oct. 31 deadline.

“This council is ready and wants to vote on this document,” Albornoz said. “We just want to make sure that we have all the prudent information in order to make an informed decision, on how we vote on it.”

What is currently being reviewed?

The Office of Legislative Oversight’s report on racial equity and social justice has caused Albornoz and the council to further review Thrive.

Council members are on recess next week, but plan to have another work session to further examine and potentially amend the document to meet those goals.

It’s unclear how much the plan might be changed. The OLO report suggested that the county add a chapter that includes the “historical and current drivers of racial and social inequities in land use, housing and transportation.”

Anderson submitted a memo with Montgomery County Planning Director Gwen Wright that addressed the report’s recommendations, including the one to add a chapter.

They wrote that a passage in the plan’s introduction addresses the historical decisions, including “redlining,” which is …, and restrictive racial covenants. It also addresses the fact that communities with high populations of racial and ethnic minorities often have lower household incomes due to those historical decisions.

Multiple council members appeared supportive of the idea of some changes — including Will Jawando, who has helped organize past meetings with minority-led groups about Thrive. He said the document acknowledges past inequities, but could do more to address issues still currently seen in land use, planning and other areas.

“We do have to have the deeper level of input, and the analysis of current inequities and drivers of that, and have that discussion with a broad swath of the community,” Jawando said during Tuesday’s meeting.

