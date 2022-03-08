Advocates speak in favor of bill establishing gender-inclusive restrooms in county buildings, certain businesses

Several people — including some transgender residents — called on the County Council to pass legislation requiring gender-inclusive restrooms in county buildings and certain businesses.

The bill would require signage on public single-user restrooms, showing that the restroom is available to anyone, regardless of gender identity.

Private restrooms in inns, hotels, motels or hospitals would be exempt, along with ones only accessible from a private office. Those that are in county-owned buildings or in a “place of public accommodation” must post signage on their single-use restrooms.

A “place of public accommodation” includes several businesses not listed as having exemptions, according to county code. But the bill only applies to single-user restrooms, meaning only one person can use the restroom at a time, and it locks from the inside.

Multiple residents said during a public hearing that the bill would help prevent discrimination in several locations in the county and would benefit everyone who lives in and works in the county.

Lee Blinder, the executive director of Trans Maryland, identifies as a nonbinary transgender resident. They said during Tuesday’s hearing that the bill “equitizes” bathroom access for all county residents.

“Being perceived as entering the ‘wrong’ restroom is dangerous,” Blinder said. “It increases the likelihood of violence, and it reinforces the minority stress disproportionately incurred by Maryland’s trans communities.”

They added that the legislation will help combat that issue, ensuring county businesses can compete with nearby jurisdictions that have similar laws, including Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Blake Mihm, who uses both they/them and he/him pronouns and works for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services’ HIV and sexually transmitted infection team, said that job takes them all over the county to serve different communities.

Mihm said they’re frequently in county buildings where they cannot use a restroom because all of them indicate a specific gender. The measure before the council would fix that, Mihm added.

“It is an awful feeling to know that I cannot access a bathroom during my workday without feeling fear of harassment and embarrassment,” Mihm said. “It is unfortunate that even in county buildings, there are no restrooms for employees and clients such as myself, despite the presence of single-stall restrooms. … Making these restrooms inclusive to everyone is an easy change that will have a real, beneficial impact on people like me.”

Under the bill, the county’s Department of Permitting Services, DHHS officials or another agency designated by the county’s chief administrative officer would enforce the signage. After an initial notice of violation, the business or county would have 30 days to update the signage. After that, it would be a Class A violation with a $500 fine, then $750 for any repeat offenses.

The bill heads to the County Council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Health and Human Services committees for review.

The bill’s lead sponsors are Council Vice President Evan Glass and Council Member Sidney Katz. The remaining council members as co-sponsors.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com