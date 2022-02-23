3 Park Police officers were unlawfully terminated over vaccination mandate, union claims

File photo

A union says three Maryland-National Capital Park Police officers were unlawfully terminated after they were denied medical and religious exemptions to the agency’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The union says officers’ due process rights were violated when the agency told them they would be terminated but declined to grant them a hearing board under Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 30, the union that represents park police officers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, entered a memorandum of understanding with the agency last year for the vaccination mandate, which took effect Nov. 1, according to the Park and Planning Commission. The agency says it has abided by the MOU and federal law.

Jonathan Ness, the president of FOP Lodge 30, told Bethesda Beat on Thursday that two Montgomery County park police officers sought medical exemptions from the mandate, and a third officer from Prince George’s County sought a religious exemption.

The two Montgomery County officers had received one shot of the vaccine and had adverse reactions, he said.

“They had reactions severe enough to where their doctors said, ‘You cannot proceed in this vaccination process because it would be ill-advised for your health,’” Ness said. “So, we’re not talking flu-like symptoms here. Their doctors provided documentation saying, ‘You cannot proceed with the vaccination series.’”

Ness did not elaborate on the specific symptoms, but said one of the officers visited the emergency room.

Ness said Tuesday that the three officers did not wish to go public with their names at this time “on the advice of their attorneys.”

When the three officers asked for exemptions in early November, Ness said, the commission first issued “blanket denials” – meaning they didn’t follow an “iterative process” in which the employees were to individually discuss their situations with the commission.

“When they did these blanket denials, the FOP intervened and called them on that and said, ‘That’s not how the law is written. You need to do this iterative process,’” he said.

Later in November, Ness said, the commission conducted individual meetings with the officers, in which those seeking medical exemptions provided documentation from their physicians, and they discussed possible accommodations.

Ness said his members would have been satisfied if the commission required them to wear masks and test frequently in place of getting the vaccine. Other area law enforcement agencies, he said, would have allowed such accommodations.

A proposal to mandate vaccinations for Montgomery County employees has drawn opposition from Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, the union that represents county police officers. Its president, Lee Holland, has said such a mandate would worsen recruiting and retention efforts.

Last year, Rockville approved a mandate the required city employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 15. Rockville’s mandate allows for religious and medical exemptions.

A few weeks after the meetings with the Park and Planning Commission, Ness said the officers’ accommodation requests were denied.

“The commission’s stance was: ‘Because you’re a park police officer, we can’t make any accommodations, so your request is denied,’” he said.

The commission, when contacted by Bethesda Beat on Friday, did not address the specific allegations made by the union, citing privacy concerns.

Instead, it issued a statement saying that since the mandate went into effect Nov. 1, 98% of Maryland-National Capital Park Police (M-NCPP) employees have been vaccinated and none has died.

The commission, in its statement, wrote that it established a “multi-step process” for handling accommodation requests to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, sex and national origin.

“The process included initial screenings followed by roundtable meetings with legal and human resource professionals to evaluate accommodation requests, and reviews of medical requests by a highly qualified, independent medical expert,” the commission stated.

The commission went on to say in its statement that union members who requested exemptions, “pursuant to signed agreements with the FOP,” were granted months of paid leave, vaccine deadline extensions and individual meetings with the director of corporate human resources.

“M-NCPPC’s medical and religious exemption evaluation process went beyond its obligations under the ADA and Title VII, and established procedures by which each request would be thoroughly assessed, and all possible alternatives would be explored before a final determination was issued,” it stated.

In late January, the three officers were put on leave without pay and notified that they would be terminated within 10 business days, Ness said. The officers, through an FOP attorney, replied to the notices by requesting a hearing board — a body that adjudicates disciplinary matters in law enforcement agencies.

“All three of my members requested a hearing board. The commission did not respond to that request for approximately seven days of that 10-day period before they were to be terminated,” Ness said. “And then when they did respond after about a week, they advised that they would not be following the hearing board process.”

Now that the officers have been terminated, Ness said, the union’s next step is to file a show cause order in Montgomery and Prince George’s County Circuit Courts to force the commission to follow the hearing board process, Ness said. He thinks the legal process could take three to four months.

Ness said on Tuesday that the FOP plans to file its show cause orders in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties this week.

Ness added on Thursday that the fired officers might file individual lawsuits against the commission based on alleged ADA or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission violations.

While the legal process is ongoing and the officers are unemployed, the FOP has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the officers. As of Tuesday, close to $6,000 had been raised.

Ness said other FOP lodges have made donations.

“One [officer] is a single mother. One [officer] is a father with a couple small children at home. So we’re trying to help these officers out by keeping some income coming in while they go through this process,” he said.

