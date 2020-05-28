Gaithersburg’s Novavax buys Czech manufacturer for COVID-19 vaccine production
Plus: Sen. Cardin talks Purple Line, infrastructure to Montgomery County Council; Adventist opens alternate care unit for recovering COVID-19 patients
Gaithersburg-based Novavax, whose experimental COVID-19 vaccine is in limited human trials, has acquired Praha Vaccines A.S., gaining its biologics manufacturing facility in Bohumil, Czech Republic, for $167 million.
Novavax said the facility could provide an annual capacity of more than 1 billion doses of its NVX-CoV2372 vaccine beginning next year. [WTOP]
Sen. Cardin talks Purple Line, infrastructure to Montgomery County Council
U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., told Montgomery County Council members that he expects Congress will pass a “major infrastructure bill” by the fall.
“There’s a real interest to deal with connectivity,” Cardin told the council Wednesday during a Zoom briefing.
And, he said, the coronavirus outbreak underscored the need to close the digital divide. “We find in every one of our counties in every state in America, too many of our families are not connected,” Cardin said. [WTOP]
Adventist opens alternate care unit for recovering COVID-19 patients
Adventist HealthCare Takoma Park opened a 21-bed unit Tuesday for recovering COVID-19 patients. Adventist HealthCare has been working with Maryland to increase the number of acute care beds in Montgomery County, according to a statement by Takoma Park police.
The unit, referred to as an alternate care site, initially opened with 21 beds and may expand over time based on the need. [Montgomery Community Media]
