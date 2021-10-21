What to know about Gaithersburg’s election

Gaithersburg residents can head to the polls early this weekend in the city’s municipal election. Two candidates are running for mayor and five candidates are running for two open seats on the City Council.

Early voting is being held in person on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave. City residents who are already registered to vote in the county are automatically registered in Gaithersburg, according to the city’s website.

Here is additional information about the city’s election:

When is Election Day? Nov. 2

Who is eligible to vote? Residents who live within the Gaithersburg city limits and are registered to vote in Montgomery County.

The city notes that some people with a Gaithersburg address might live outside the city limits. People can go to the city’s website to determine if their address falls within the city limits.

How is voting being conducted? Voters can either cast their ballot by mail or in person.

How can someone request an absentee ballot? Voters can call 301-258-6310 to request a mail-in ballot application if they did not receive one. Applications are available at City Hall weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To download an application, go to www.gaithersburgmd.gov. Email it back at cityelections@gaithersburgmd.gov.

Where should voters send their absentee ballots? Voters can mail their absentee ballots to City Hall, 31 S. Summit Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877. They must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

They can also drop them in one of six drop boxes, which are at:

• City Hall, 31 S Summit Ave.

• Activity Center at Bohrer Park, 506 S. Frederick Ave.

• Robertson Park Youth Center, 801 Rabbitt Road

• Kentland Manson/Arts Barn, 320 Kent Square Road

• Montgomery County Board of Elections, 18753 N. Frederick Ave.

• Asbury Methodist Village (for Asbury residents only), 201 Russell Ave.

Where can voters cast their ballot in-person on Election Day? At the Activity Center at Bohrer Park between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Is same-day registration possible? Yes. Same-day registration can be done either during early voting or on Election Day.

How many candidates for each office should people vote for? People should vote for one person for mayor and up to two people for City Council.

Are write-ins allowed? No. The City Council decided last year that it would no longer allow write-in votes to be counted in municipal elections. Previously, votes for write-in candidates were counted.

Who is on the ballot? There are two candidates for mayor and five for City Council. The candidates for mayor are:

Jud Ashman

Stephen Escobar

The candidates for council are:

Dave Belgard

Philip Cook

Lisa Henderson

Yamil Hernández

Jim McNulty

Where can voters find information about the candidates? Bethesda Beat has published a detailed Voters Guide with information about the candidates’ backgrounds and their positions on issues. The city also has posted information about candidates.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com