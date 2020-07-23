Gaithersburg residents voice opposition to changing street names
City is reviewing names of road, buildings and memorials with ties to slavery
Several Gaithersburg residents have written to the city to express their opposition to possible name changes for streets that are named after slave owners.
Mayor Jud Ashman and city council have asked staff to conduct a review of streets, buildings and other memorials that are named for people who have ties to slavery. Officials have said the review is broad, and no decisions have been made about which locations might be renamed.
One such street is Tschiffely Square Road, which is named for Frederick A. Tschiffely, a slaveowner in the 1800s on land in what is the Kentlands today, according to state historical records. In 1856, Tschiffeley placed an ad to sell a slave in the Montgomery County Sentinel.
S. Chris Jones, who lives on the street, wrote in an email to the city that name changing is a “slippery slope that can quickly grow out of control.”
“Name changing is popular now and may be a reasonable consideration when a name has a more direct connection to the confederacy or slavery, such as Jefferson Davis Highway or Robert E. Lee Avenue,” Jones wrote.
Jones added that changing the name of his address would create a logistical challenge for him.
Kate Gordon wrote that she is also opposed to changing the name of Tschiffely Square Road.
“I’m concerned if that change takes place we’ll be asked to allow the painting of BLM on our streets,” she wrote, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement. “It’s not likely that will be denied due to threat of violence. At what point do irrational demands stop?”
David Goldberg, who lives on Tschiffely Square Road, expressed his support for changing the name.
“It saddens me to tears that I live on a street named for this person,” Goldberg wrote in an email to the city on June 22.
“The time is right for Dr. Tschiffely to be removed from public consciousness.”
Hugh Clayton questioned the city’s decision to review street names, and noted the DeSellum Avenue is named for John DeSellum, who was also a slaveowner.
“Are you going to change that street name, too?” Clayton wrote.
Lisa Ngo wrote on July 11 that she doesn’t think renaming streets is the “answer to solving racism.”
“There are far more things to worry about which have a greater impact on our lives as civilians such as passing stronger, more comprehensive police reform and accountability measures or building black community outreach as opposed to wasting our valuable taxpayer resources on deciding what the new name should be, or updating every single thing which used to have that name,” she wrote.
