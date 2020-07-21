Gaithersburg picks its next city manager
Tanisha Briley holds same position in Cleveland Heights, Ohio; will start Sept. 14
Tanisha Briley will be Gaithersburg's next permanent city manager
The Gaithersburg City Council on Monday approved Tanisha Briley as its next permanent city manager.
Briley is currently the city manager of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, a city of about 43,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
She starts her job in Gaithersburg on Sept. 14, according to a press release from the city.
The city manager oversees the budget process, enforces the city’s laws and ordinances, and handles other day-to-day activities.
Briley will oversee a staff of 425 full-time employees and a budget of $69.3 million, according to the press release.
Her salary will be $217,500, Director of Human Resources Kim Yocklin wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday.
Briley has been Cleveland Heights’ city manager since 2013 and previously worked in multiple positions in Davenport, Iowa, according to the press release.
Former City Manager Tony Tomasello retired in May after nearly eight years in the position and 24 with the city.
Dennis Enslinger, who was deputy city manager, has filled the role on an interim basis since Tomasello’s departure. He will stay in the role until Sept. 14, then go back to being deputy city manager, the press release stated.
Gaithersburg hired the firm Novak Consulting Group to help with a nationwide search. They started with 90 candidates, then narrowed it to Briley and Enslinger.
The mayor and council voted unanimously on Monday to approve Briley as city manager.
Mayor Jud Ashman said during Monday’s meeting that both Briley and Enslinger were impressive candidates.
“When you have 90 candidates and you narrow it down to two, those two are there for a reason,” he said.
Ashman added that members of the public participated in virtual hearings with Briley and Enslinger this month and gave helpful feedback.
Briley said in the press release that she is “thrilled” to be going to work in Gaithersburg, and hinted at the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“These unprecedented and challenging times will stretch us all in ways never imagined and it is comforting to know that I will be joining a team that is well positioned to take on whatever lies ahead to ensure the community remains a great place well into the future,” she wrote.
