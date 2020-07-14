Gaithersburg has two finalists for city manager job
Candidates are current interim manager and a city manager in Ohio
Gaithersburg Acting City Manager Dennis Enslinger, left, and Tanisha Briley, the city manager of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Photos from LinkedIn
Gaithersburg has narrowed its search for a new permanent city manager to two finalists, including Acting City Manager Dennis Enslinger.
The other candidate is Tanisha Briley, the city manager of Cleveland Heights, Ohio — a city outside Cleveland with a population of more than 43,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Gaithersburg’s population is about 68,000.
Longtime City Manager Tony Tomasello retired in early May after a 24-year-career with the city, including eight as city manager. Enslinger, the deputy city manager, took over on an interim basis and helped the city complete its fiscal year 2021 budget, which it passed at the beginning of June.
The city hired the search firm The Novak Consulting Group to help with the search. More than 90 people from across the country applied, according to a city press release. Enslinger and Briley were chosen as the finalists following a series of interviews.
The city manager’s responsibilities include overseeing the budget process, enforcing the city’s laws and ordinances, and handling other day-to-day activities. The job has been advertised for a salary range of $200,000 to $230,000.
Enslinger has worked for the city of Gaithersburg for nearly seven years.
He previously was the assistant city manager in Prairie Village, Kan., from 2008 to 2013. He has also worked for the municipal governments of Merriam, Kan.; Independence, Mo.; and Lawrence, Kan., according to his LinkedIn profile.
Briley has worked for the city of Cleveland Heights for nearly seven years and has 18 years of public sector experience, according to her bio on the city’s website. She was previously the assistant city administrator in Davenport, Iowa, and held other positions there.
Briley and Enslinger appeared separately last week in virtual forums held on Zoom and answered questions from the public.
Mayor Jud Ashman wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Monday afternoon that he and the council have not decided on a date to vote to choose the next permanent city manager.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com