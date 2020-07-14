 Gaithersburg has two finalists for city manager job
  • .2020
  • .Gaithersburg has two finalists for city manager job

Gaithersburg has two finalists for city manager job

Candidates are current interim manager and a city manager in Ohio

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Gaithersburg Acting City Manager Dennis Enslinger, left, and Tanisha Briley, the city manager of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Photos from LinkedIn

Gaithersburg has narrowed its search for a new permanent city manager to two finalists, including Acting City Manager Dennis Enslinger.

The other candidate is Tanisha Briley, the city manager of Cleveland Heights, Ohio — a city outside Cleveland with a population of more than 43,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Gaithersburg’s population is about 68,000.

Longtime City Manager Tony Tomasello retired in early May after a 24-year-career with the city, including eight as city manager. Enslinger, the deputy city manager, took over on an interim basis and helped the city complete its fiscal year 2021 budget, which it passed at the beginning of June.

The city hired the search firm The Novak Consulting Group to help with the search. More than 90 people from across the country applied, according to a city press release. Enslinger and Briley were chosen as the finalists following a series of interviews.

The city manager’s responsibilities include overseeing the budget process, enforcing the city’s laws and ordinances, and handling other day-to-day activities. The job has been advertised for a salary range of $200,000 to $230,000.

Enslinger has worked for the city of Gaithersburg for nearly seven years.

He previously was the assistant city manager in Prairie Village, Kan., from 2008 to 2013. He has also worked for the municipal governments of Merriam, Kan.; Independence, Mo.; and Lawrence, Kan., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Briley has worked for the city of Cleveland Heights for nearly seven years and has 18 years of public sector experience, according to her bio on the city’s website. She was previously the assistant city administrator in Davenport, Iowa, and held other positions there.

Briley and Enslinger appeared separately last week in virtual forums held on Zoom and answered questions from the public.

Mayor Jud Ashman wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Monday afternoon that he and the council have not decided on a date to vote to choose the next permanent city manager.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Some MCPS teachers say in-person classes ‘simply won’t work’

As district rolls out its vision for fall semester, teachers have mounting concerns, questions

Duck Duck Goose owner closes restaurants temporarily so employees can be tested for COVID-19

Ashish Alfred says his employees in Bethesda, Baltimore will be paid while restaurants are closed
Police Car

Police Blotter: Ten vehicle thefts, four commercial burglaries in Silver Spring area

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between June 21 and July 4

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending