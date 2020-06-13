Gaithersburg council won’t consider lowering voting age to 16 in city elections
Charter amendment proposed to eliminate write-in candidates
The Gaithersburg City Council has decided not to consider a proposal to lower the voting age from 18 to 16 in municipal elections.
The proposal was part of a host of proposed charter amendments introduced at the council’s June 1 meeting.
Most of the opposition to the voting age amendment was related to logistical concerns over its implementation.
City Attorney Lynn Board explained that allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote would require the city to maintain a separate registration process and list of registered voters in the city. Currently, the city relies on Montgomery County’s voter registration list.
“From a practical matter, it would raise some issues,” she said.
Council Member Ryan Spiegel said the additional bureaucracy of the city maintaining a separate voter roll is a large barrier.
“I think the biggest logistical and technical problem is that the city of Gaithersburg relies on the county’s voter rolls, and I think it would be a potentially big additional responsibility for the city to have its own separate rolls to process and update to indicate whether someone under the age of 18 is eligible to vote,” he said.
Council Member Neil Harris agreed and said he thinks the costs outweigh the benefits.
“It’s hard enough for the state and the county to keep track of the voter rolls as it is, and I don’t think that’s a burden we want to put on ourselves,” he said.
Takoma Park lowered the voting age to 16 in its municipal elections in 2013, becoming the first city in the nation to do so. Hyattsville and Greenbelt have lowered their voting age to 16 in the years since then for municipal elections.
In each case, 16- and 17-year-olds may vote candidates in municipal races, but not county, state or federal races.
Wu said he was in favor of lowering the voting age, but wanted to also expand the amendment so that it would include members of the military and lawful permanent residents.
“Takoma Park and Hyattsville have adopted similar language,” he said.
Only Wu and Council Member Laurie-Anne Sayles voted to introduce the voting age amendment. That left it one vote short of the majority needed to move it into the public hearing process.
The proposed amendments at the meeting also included one that would get rid of write-in candidates in city elections, which the council unanimously voted to introduce.
Candidates in city elections must collect at least 100 signatures from registered voters in the city, and be city residents. Write-in candidates may run without appearing on the ballot if they file a certificate of candidacy at least six days before the first early voting session. Write-ins don’t need to collect signatures.
At a meeting in February, the council discussed the idea of scrapping write-ins, following up on a suggestion from the Board of Supervisors of Elections. The board had cited the “low bar” for candidates to get on the ballot, and the confusion created for voters and election workers.
There will be a public hearing on the write-in elimination amendment July 6, with the council possibly voting on it in early August.
The council also discussed a proposed charter amendment at the meeting that would have given the mayor a vote on the council in the event of a tie, and taken away the mayor’s veto power. Currently, the mayor doesn’t have a vote, but has veto power.
The council voted not to introduce either measure.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com