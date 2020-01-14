Gaithersburg city manager retiring in May
Tomasello has held job for eight years, worked in city for 24
Gaithersburg City Manager Tony Tomasello will retire May 7 after 24 years with the city in various positions
Gaithersburg City Manager Tony Tomasello will retire on May 7, the city announced Monday.
Tomasello has been Gaithersburg’s city manager for eight years and has worked for the city since 1996, according to a city press release. Previously, he was the city’s economic development director, assistant city manager and deputy city manager.
Tomasello, 60, said in an interview Tuesday morning that he has been thinking about leaving the city for the past year and said it was a personal decision.
“I’ve been here a long time. My family situation is great and it’s a moment in my life to go in a different direction,” he said.
Tomasello called his departure a “sabbatical” and said he has no plans for future work, but hasn’t decided yet what his future will be.
Tomasello, in the press release, said the city manager job was the “capstone” of his career.
The city manager is responsible for preparing the annual budget, enforcing the city’s laws and ordinances and managing other day-to-day activities.
The city manager’s current annual salary is $205,763 according to Amy McGuire, a city spokeswoman.
Tomasello grew up in Montgomery County, attending Montgomery College and the University of Maryland, he said. He worked for the state’s commerce department before arriving in Gaithersburg in 1996.
His first job with Gaithersburg as economic development director, he said, was a proud achievement.
“Creating an economic development structure has been a great accomplishment,” he said.
Tomasello added that he is proud to leave the city in a good financial position after overseeing the budget process for the past eight years.
Mayor Jud Ashman said in an interview Tuesday morning that he had been talking informally with Tomasello before Monday about his decision.
Ashman said one of Tomasello’s key accomplishments during his years of service has been responsible management of the city budget.
“He has been sort of like our leader in fiscal responsibility for a lot of years. Even before he was city manager, he played a role in it and has had a lot of passion for it,” he said.
Ashman said Tomasello has had “a hand in everything that’s happened in the city for at least the last 15 years.”
“We had this very difficult challenge with an unfunded mandate on stormwater management requirements from EPA and the [Maryland] Department of the Environment, and Tony helped us get through that, so that Gaithersburg could do its part,” he said.
Ashman said he isn’t sure what the timeline will be for finding a successor, but it will involve the city hiring a search firm, then conducting interviews. The process, he said, could take up to six months. The five-member city council appoints the city manager.
