Gaithersburg City Council extends emergency rent relief in split vote

Following a lengthy discussion, the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday voted 3-2 to extend protections for renters in the city through May 15.

The emergency legislation the council continues a policy the city enacted in July 2020, a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

That measure prohibited landlords from raising rent above Montgomery County’s voluntary rent guidelines, which are based on the Consumer Price Index for the greater D.C. region and set annually by the county executive.

The rate in 2020 was 2.6%. In 2021, it was 1.4%. The measure required landlords to tell tenants to disregard any notices of rent increase above the guidelines.

The renter protections are set to end on Jan. 15.

Last month, the council proposed delaying the sunset of the legislation to May 15 to help tenants who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

On Monday, Council Members Ryan Spiegel, Jim McNulty and Lisa Henderson voted in favor of the extension. Council Members Robert Wu and Neil Harris voted against it.

The idea of extending the tenant protections prompted comments to the city from several area landlords who were concerned it would cost them money, Kevin Roman, of the city’s Planning and Code Administration department, told the council.

“Landlords also noted the impacts that the pandemic has had on the tenants, and the importance of working with those tenants to keep them in their homes,” he said. “But ultimately it was expressed that landlords should be able to provide reasonable rent increases to keep up with the rising operational costs due to inflation.”

Roman said he expects the county will re-evaluate the voluntary rent guidelines next month.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Rob Bindeman, the owner of the Montgomery House and Montgomery Park apartment complexes in Gaithersburg, said landlords are facing many challenges.

“On every front, we’re met with inflation, employee salaries, waste collection, new appliances and basic supplies. All of which lend to the quality of life for our residents and the standards enforced by the city, so we do it,” he said. “Yet, nearly two years after the onset of COVID, the city is prohibiting rent increases above 1.4% because of the emergency.”

Bindeman noted that the city and the county have distributed federal funds allocated for emergency rental assistance, which is one of the many other sources of relief for tenants. But for landlords, inflation remains a concern, he said.

“For property owners, it’s about scale,” he said. “Why should residents continue to pay the same amount, when the costs of providing the housing continue to increase? Saying yes to housing providers isn’t easy, but this is how you protect affordable and middle housing.”

Council members agreed generally on Monday that the city needed to balance the needs of landlords and tenants. Wu said he agreed that landlords are bearing the costs of the pandemic.

“They’re in a situation where they’ve got bills to pay. And if you’re in a situation where you have bills to pay, but you can’t recoup those, you’re kind of being sandwiched. And you’re eating the costs,” he said.

Wu proposed amending the city’s legislation to only cap the rent increases for tenants unable to pay their rent because of financial challenges from the pandemic. The city’s landlord-tenant commission would determine whether they qualify for the capped rent.

Wu’s motion to amend the ordinance did not receive a second.

Harris said inflation has worsened and utility costs for landlords are going up, making their life more difficult.

“I think at this point, I’d be less inclined to move forward, especially at the 1.4% mark, which is probably due for a dramatic revision,” he said. “But until that is revised, that is probably the last straw for me in this concept — 1.4% is just not reasonable.”

Spiegel and McNulty agreed on the challenges that landlords face, but said it might be too soon to let the emergency tenant protections expire.

McNulty said he doesn’t “love the city of Gaithersburg being in the rent control business,” but some are in dire need.

“… The difference for a struggling family, even as little as $50, could be the difference [in] whether they choose to pay rent, or buy their food or buy medicine,” he said.

Mayor Jud Ashman said he would likely vote against the measure if he had a vote. Continuing the rent cap until mid-May, he said, is well-intentioned, but could have unintended consequences on the city’s roughly 3,000 landlords.

“Who’s gonna get the worst of this deal? I think it’s a very legitimate question,” he said. “When you talk about 3,000-plus different entities, some of them may operate on wide margins … and some may have very narrow margins.

“We don’t have the time and the capacity to sort all of that out. So, there is a possibility of these unintended consequences, and that’s what gives me a lot of pause about something like this.”

