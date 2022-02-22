Former Gaithersburg Mayor Bruce Goldensohn dies at 79

Gaithersburg Mayor Bruce Goldensohn, right, swears in City Council members in 1980. Photo courtesy of City of Gaithersburg

Bruce Goldensohn, Gaithersburg’s mayor from 1978 to 1986, has died at age 79, the city announced on Tuesday. According to an obituary, Goldensohn died Sunday after suffering a stroke.

Goldensohn served on the Gaithersburg Planning Commission from 1972 to 1975, then on the City Council from 1976 to 1978, before two four-year terms as mayor, according to a press release.

While Goldensohn was mayor, the city grew by more than 30% and annexed property that later became Quince Orchard Park, the AstraZeneca campus and the Activity Center at Bohrer Park, according to the press release.

After his time as mayor, Goldensohn served from 1986 to 1990 on the Montgomery County Board of Education.

More recently, he served on the county’s volunteer redistricting commission that selected a proposed map for the new County Council districts. The council ultimately approved a final tweaked map in December.

In a statement, Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman said “no one embodied civic duty and civic involvement more” than Goldensohn, who was retired from Northrop Grumman, according to his obituary.

“He will be sorely missed, but we are comforted by the fact that his indomitable spirit and the legacy he has left will grace our community well into the future,” Ashman said in the statement.

Council Member Sidney Katz told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that he was first elected to the Gaithersburg City Council in 1978 — the same year Goldensohn was elected mayor. The two became friends, he said.

“He was delightful. He was always someone that you enjoyed having conversations with and he was always very involved,” Katz said.

Katz said he enjoyed working with Goldensohn, who always fostered an atmosphere of teamwork.

“I think Bruce, like me, realized that no one does anything on your own. You do things in collaboration with the other members of the organization,” he said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com