Franchot picks Prince George’s County Council member as running mate

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot of Takoma Park, who is running for governor, announced Wednesday morning that Monique Anderson-Walker is his running mate.

Anderson-Walker is a member of the Prince George’s County Council. [Franchot campaign website]

Rockville man dies, another injured in Laurel crash

A 51-year-old Rockville man died in a multi-vehicle crash that left another person injured and lanes closed on Route 1 in Laurel for three and half hours, according to police. [Fox 45]

Most Marylanders have gotten or will get COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows

In a Goucher College poll of 700 Maryland adults, 78% said they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 1% plan to get it soon, 5% will wait to see how it’s working and 2% will get it only if it’s required.

Nine percent will definitely not get the vaccine. [Goucher College]

Kaiser’s new small-format practice goes live in Chevy Chase

Kaiser Permanente’s D.C.-area affiliate just opened its newest practice.

The Rockville-based Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States on Monday debuted a 5,000-square-foot office at 5402 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 69 and a low around 47

