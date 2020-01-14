Four state lawmakers from Montgomery seek Democratic convention slots
Candidates lining up to pledge votes to party's presidential nominee
Four state legislators from Montgomery County are among those seeking to be delegates to this summer’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
As with the party as a whole, there appears to be little consensus among them as to who the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee should be.
Running in the April 28 primary, state Dels. Gabriel Acevero of Montgomery and Vaughn Stewart of Derwood are vying for seats at the convention pledged to the presidential candidacy of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Another state legislator, Del. Kirill Reznik of Germantown, is running pledged to Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
With the Jan. 24 primary filing deadline looming, Acevero, Stewart and Reznik are among eight candidates as of late last week vying for four national convention slots allocated for male delegates from the 6th Congressional District.
In the neighboring 8th Congressional District, Del. David Moon of Silver Spring is seeking a convention seat as a supporter of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Moon is among 11 candidates who have filed for four male delegate slots allotted to 8th District under a formula adopted by the Maryland Democratic Party.
Acevero and Stewart were the only two Montgomery County candidates for the Maryland General Assembly in 2018 to garner the endorsement of the D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Sanders, a political independent who has caucused with the Democrats on Capitol Hill, is a self-styled democratic socialist.
Moon is a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Takoma Park, to whom he remains close politically. Raskin has yet to make a formal endorsement in the 2020 presidential race, but hinted to The New York Times last fall that he wanted Warren as the party’s nominee.
This year’s field seeking election to delegate seats designated for women candidates includes several well-known names in county political circles.
Barbara Goldberg Goldman of Potomac, who founded the annual Affordable Housing Conference of Montgomery County nearly three decades ago, is running pledged to former Vice President Joe Biden. Goldberg Goldman is one of seven candidates so far for three seats allocated to female delegates from the 6th District.
In the 8th District, former Maryland Democratic Party Chair Susan Turnbull of Bethesda is running pledged to Buttigieg. In 2018, Turnbull was the lieutenant gubernatorial running mate of the Democratic nominee for governor, Ben Jealous.
Also in the 8th District field for national convention delegate: former Board of Education member Jill Ortman-Fouse of Silver Spring, running pledged to Warren. With less than two weeks until the filing deadline, Ortman-Fouse and Turnbull are among seven women from District 8 seeking four available delegate slots.