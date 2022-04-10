Former Bullis, Ohio State football star dies in Florida

Dwayne Haskins Jr. played at Bullis School Photo by Brandy L. Simms

Reaction poured in via social media from former classmates, coaches, teachers and friends on Saturday following the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Bullis School graduate Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Haskins, 24, died on Saturday morning when he was struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross a highway in South Florida.

The New Jersey native was in South Florida training with other Steelers teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Bullis head coach Pat Cilento was heartbroken and devastated by the tragic news and shared a photo of him and his former quarterback on social media. “Thoughts and prayers are with the Haskins family,” Cilento wrote in a Facebook and Instagram post.

Haskins and his family moved to Montgomery County when he was in ninth grade. He immediately became a star at Bullis, where he passed for more than 5,300 yards and 54 touchdowns during a stellar three-year varsity career at the Potomac private school.

The Bullis School community was shaken by the news of Haskins’ death. Haskins’ former high school classmates and teammates shared memories of their friend.

Craig Cj Williams Jr., a former high school teammate, shared a group photo on Facebook.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Williams posted. “Love you Dwayne Haskins and I’ll never forget the memories we shared together. From when you first came to Bullis [until] now. Gone too soon. Prayers going out to you and your family.”

Haskins initially committed to the University of Maryland, but later opted to attend Ohio State University.

During a two-year college career at Ohio State, Haskins set the record books on fire.

In his freshman year, he was a backup to the starting quarterback. Then, as a sophomore during the 2018 season, Haskins set single-season passing records for Ohio State and the Big Ten by eclipsing 4,000 yards and throwing 50 touchdowns.

He earned first team All-Big Ten honors and various other individual accolades during his lone season as an Ohio State starter. He was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award for Player of the Year and finished third in the balloting for the Heisman Trophy.

After leading Ohio State to a victory in the Rose Bowl and earning MVP honors, Haskins declared that he would forego his remaining two years of collegiate eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

He was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Haskins, who was drafted No. 15 overall, was the first player from Bullis ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”

Haskins played for Washington in 2019 and 2020. The team released him near the end of the 2020 season.

He signed with Pittsburgh in 2021, but did not play in any games for the Steelers.