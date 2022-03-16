Firefighters recount rescue of woman after apartment building explosion

An explosion at Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsvile Road happened at building 2405, but in the burning structure next to it, Lt. Francisco Martinez thought he saw, through thick, black smoke, a small movement from an upper-floor window.

“I noticed some fingers at an upper window,” Martinez said, fingers that belonged to a trapped woman. [NBC 4]

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws nomination to Federal Reserve Board

Sarah Bloom Raskin of Takoma Park withdrew her nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday, the day after a key coal-state Democrat announced he would vote against her due to her views on climate change. [Maryland Matters]

Montgomery County to roll out drop-off PCR testing

Montgomery County will roll out a drop-off COVID-19 PCR testing option at several county recreation centers.

The aim is to deliver results in 24 to 48 hours. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 72 and a low around 50

In case you missed it…

County executive candidates on pandemic response, public financing and other topics

Montgomery College will hold first in-person graduation since 2019

Elrich signs bill settling taxation conflict between county, municipalities