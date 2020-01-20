Fights following Bethesda basketball game result in three arrests
Principals say altercations were tied to vandalism at two schools during week
The principals of two Bethesda high schools say three people were arrested after a basketball game Friday night, following “several altercations” among students.
In a joint letter, the principals of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High and Walter Johnson High said there were altercations on and off campus at B-CC. Earlier in the evening, B-CC hosted Walter Johnson in a boys basketball game.
Shelton Mooney, B-CC’s acting principal, and Jennifer Baker, Walter Johnson’s principal, sent the letter to their respective school communities. It says the fights on Friday appeared to be tied to vandalism at both schools during the week.
The principals wrote that they believe B-CC students spray painted a WJ shed that incoming WJ seniors usually paint as a tradition. In retaliation, WJ students spray painted the brick building and an electronic sign at B-CC, the letter says.
The vandalism resulted in “thousands of dollars of damage,” the principals wrote. Police were called to investigate. The letter did not provide additional information about who was arrested or what the charges were.
“These actions are all completely unacceptable and both schools will work collaboratively to determine the facts and administer appropriate consequences,” the letter says.
Anyone with information was asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6700.