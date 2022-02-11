Guide to Black History Month in Montgomery County

February is Black History Month, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Montgomery County. From a virtual celebration of traditional African American cooking to Black-owned businesses you can support, here are ways you can get involved this month.

Attend an event

Virtual celebration of traditional African American cooking: Hosted by Montgomery Parks, this virtual panel will discuss the history of traditional African American cooking. Panelists will discuss the lives of enslaved cooks, the impact of racial systems on foodways and the ongoing efforts to engage with African American culinary heritage. The event will take place on Feb. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. You can register here.

The Three Reported Lynchings in Montgomery County: There are three documented cases of lynching in Montgomery County: George Peck, John Diggs-Dorsey and Sidney Randolph. Join archivist Sarah Hedlund as she presents comprehensive narratives on these three cases. The event will take place virtually on Feb. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. Learn more here.

Virtual history happy hour: Attend a virtual performance and talk about the history of Blues with musical legend and Washington, D.C., native Phil Wiggins. Learn how rural African Americans brought their traditional music styles to Washington, D.C. The event takes place on Feb. 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. Register here.

Black History Month family day: Bring the whole family for a self-guided exploration of Montgomery County’s Black history at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park. The event will provide take-home activities and trail maps to explore the Underground Railroad Experience Trail on your own. This event will be on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and no advance registration is required. Learn more here.

Meeting of the Minds virtual event: Join the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historic Park, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site and the Josiah Henson Museum and Park for a virtual conversation by first-person re-enactors about the lives of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, and the Rev. Josiah Henson. The re-enactors will shed light on their contributions, and how their paths crossed throughout their lives. This virtual event will be on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and you can register here.

Support a Black-owned business

Black Viking Brewing: A Black-owned craft beer company in Montgomery County, Black Viking Brewing combines African American culture with Viking mythology. The company’s flagship brew, the Zingabier, can be found at locations across the county. Learn more here.

Cheryl’s Kitchen: Cheryl’s Kitchen makes gourmet nuts and baskets, featuring maple frosted English walnuts, pecans, and cashews, as well as a craisin trail mix, in Takoma Park. A full variety of nuts are available at the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op. Learn more here.

Passion to Seed Gardening: This company offers vegetables and other produce grown in a pesticide-free environment. You can buy their produce directly from the farm in Gaithersburg. Learn more here.

The Angry Jerk: A Caribbean fast-casual restaurant, The Angry Jerk offers foods such as jerk chicken, chicken curry and braised beef with oxtail served over rice. Chef owner Jason Miskiri opened the restaurant after witnessing the demand for carry-out and delivery options during the pandemic. Learn more here.

Sincerely Wilma: Specializing in frozen pancake and waffle batters, Sincerely Wilma offers flavors such as buttermilk, blueberry and cheddar bay batter. The batters can be picked up or delivered, depending on your location. Learn more here.

Read these resources

Read about the history of slavery, as well as African American achievements in Montgomery County from these Bethesda Magazine resources.

A shameful past

The legacy of slavery is barely buried beneath the soil of Montgomery County. Magruder family farmland, worked by 23 enslaved people, would become the site of the upscale Montgomery Mall. A 600-acre farm with 100 enslaved people held by the Peter family now encompasses Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health. The plantation of Greenbury Watkins would become the Columbia Country Club.

Author and journalist Eugene L. Meyer examines Montgomery County’s centuries of slavery and discrimination, and what communities across the county are doing now to address the past.

The Reckoning

For students of color, Walt Whitman High School has long been a school where overt acts of racism and more subtle microaggressions — everyday instances of actions or words that intentionally or unintentionally are racist — are common, according to students, parents and educators. The Bethesda school gained local media attention in April 2019, when two students had posted a photo on social media of themselves in blackface along with the N-word, and again when racist graffiti was found on school property in March and June of 2020.

Following Harriet Tubman’s footsteps

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway is an educational self-guided tour experience with 45 stops across three states. The stops include Tubman’s childhood home, as well as various historic towns and museums related to Tubman’s life and legacy.

Learn more about the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, and how the tour captures her life and achievements.

‘Why can’t it be me?’

In 1981, when C. Marie Taylor was 8 years old, financial problems forced her family to move from a large house in Washington, D.C., to a small apartment in the Virginia suburb of Annandale. “We were among the first Black people to move to this area,” she recalls, “and when I went to school, the first day I was there, there was a little girl who said, ‘Oh, you can’t sit here — Black people can’t sit here.’ And I said, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ So, because I was 8, I made the incorrect choice and picked her up and threw her across the table and said, ‘Well, you can’t sit here, either.’”

Learn about how Taylor, the former CEO of Leadership Montgomery, is helping companies recognize systemic racism — and confront their own biases.

‘These tactics must stop’

In June 2020, as demonstrations against police brutality swept the country, a speaker addressed a crowd of several hundred during a protest at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring. “My name is Will Jawando,” he said. “I’m an at-large council member here in Montgomery County. And I’m a distressed Black man.”

Learn more about Jawando’s life and plans to speak up for “those whose voices aren’t being heard.”

Uncovering the “Lost Colony” in Bethesda

“I call River Road the ‘lost colony,’” says Harvey Matthews Sr., who was brought up in River Road. “I lived there, I was raised there, I went to school there, but it’s gone and forgotten. All those whites who live in the surrounding area don’t have any knowledge of the Black folks who lived there, and people need to know about that.”

Read about River Road, and how a once thriving Black community has been lost in history.

Interview: Monifa McKnight

Before Monifa McKnight was selected as the permanent MCPS superintendent, Bethesda Magazine’s Julie Rasicot interviewed her about her career, thoughts on the pandemic and how she maintains a work-life balance.