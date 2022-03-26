Where to see Cherry Blossoms in Montgomery County

Photos by Dan Schere

It’s cherry blossom season again in the greater Washington region, and Montgomery County offers a few options for spectators hoping to avoid the hustle and bustle of the Tidal Basin.

The Kenwood neighborhood of Bethesda and Chevy Chase features about 1,200 Yoshino cherry trees that line the streets. They typically bloom around late March or early April.

Kenwood’s cherry trees were planted in the 1930s by the Kennedy-Chamberlin Development Company, according to the Kenwood Garden Club.

People were out enjoying the Kenwood blossoms Friday afternoon, and “no parking” signs lined the neighborhood streets. The trees usually attract thousands of visitors each year to the neighborhood.

Cherry blossoms can also be seen in Montgomery County at Glenview Mansion in Rockville and Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, among other locations. Additionally, there are cherry trees scattered throughout the county. To find the closest one, visit the Montgomery Parks’ cherry tree interactive map.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com