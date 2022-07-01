Where to celebrate July 4 in Montgomery County

Montgomery County will host two Independence Day fireworks displays this year, with one on Saturday and one on Monday, according to a press release.

Mid-County Sparkles will take place on Saturday at Albert Einstein High School, located at 11135 Newport Road in Kensington.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a concert by Joe Falero Band, a Latin jazz group. Soul, rhythm and blues and rock band Quiet Fire will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Free parking is available at Westfield Wheaton, and shuttle service is provided starting at 5:30 p.m. Individuals with disabilities may park onsite at Einstein High School.

Germantown Glory will occur Monday at South Germantown Recreational Park, located at 18041 Central Park Circle in Boyds.

Quiet Fire will perform a concert with covers of hits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s at 7 p.m.

Visitors should follow the directional signs for free onsite parking.

Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. at both celebrations. Timing is subject to change due to weather conditions.

Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome at both events, and there will be food vendors. Alcoholic beverages and pets are not permitted.

“It’s great to be able to gather again and enjoy the fireworks and celebrations,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said.

Here’s what else is going on this holiday weekend:

• Kensington’s annual July 4 parade: Those who wish to join Kensington’s 27th annual July 4 bike parade should head over to St. Paul Park by 9:45 a.m. on Monday with their decorated bike, scooter, wagon, stroller or anything else on wheels. The Kensington Volunteer Fire Department’s firetruck will guide the parade through the town’s street from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Spectators can line up along Lexington Street, Farragut Avenue and St. Paul Street.

• Rockville’s Independence Day celebration: Rockville’s annual celebration will be held at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Monday. There will be live music by Vertigo Red throughout the night, as well as the National Anthem performed by the Victorian Lyric Opera Company. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Free parking is available in lots along Shady Grove Road, Gaither Road and Piccard Drive.

• Gaithersburg’s SummerFest: Gaithersburg’s summer festival takes place from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at Summit Hill Farm’s Bohrer Park. Festivities include live music from dance band Nation as well as offerings from local food and craft beverage vendors. Fireworks will light up the night around 9:25 p.m.

• Poolesville’s fireworks: Poolesville’s July 4 fireworks will occur at the Hughes Road and Sugarland soccer fields. There will be live music and food such as Big Greek Cafe, Corned Beef King, ice cream and funnel cake. Gates open at 5 p.m.